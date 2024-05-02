Redefining the Luxury Property Landscape in Dubai

As the Dubai skyline bristles with high-rise residences, Mira villas designed by Bentley Home presents a unique alternative with the launch of a fully furnished ultra-luxe villa community that offers both easy access to the heart of the city and serene natural beauty. The exclusive gated enclave includes 36 modernist villas, a private lagoon, a five-star clubhouse with food and beverage service, and a state-of-the-art gym—all sharing distinctive contemporary aesthetics.

The community is designed for a refined lifestyle of timeless elegance. The villas’ curated interiors feature the Bentley Home Collection by the Luxury Living Group. Each exquisite residence is completely appointed with the finest in Italian furnishings and premium European appliances and household goods—brands like Bernaudaud, Christofle, Lalique, Frette, and Gaggenau—representing meticulous craftsmanship and Bentley Home’s commitment to sustainable and green materials. Twenty-seven of the five-bedroom residences measure 7,200 square feet (670 square meters), while the nine 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) VIP villas add amenities like home theaters and individual gyms. Valet parking, grocery delivery, and concierge services assure that ownership in this community is relaxed and stress free.

The clubhouse offers the perfect space for informal gatherings, while a business hub is available 24/7 and includes private meeting rooms. For those who prefer workouts to working, there’s a fitness center designed by TechnoGym, as well as an outdoor wellness area.

Also enhancing the feeling of well-being here is the property’s private lagoon, which complements the green paths that invite walks, runs, and cycling with a backdrop of spectacular skyline views.

Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home is conveniently located in District 11, Meydan, close to Dubai’s financial center and its international airport and just 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa. It is a signature project of Mira Developments, based in the UAE and part of the Mira Group, which specializes in residential and commercial properties, notably fully furnished apartments and villas created together with the world’s leading lifestyle brands.

Notes Tamara Getigezheva, CEO of MIRA Developments, “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the whole Dubai property market. Bentley Home represents an iconic brand synonymous with impeccable quality, luxury, and meticulous attention to detail. This level of precision aligns with our discerning clientele in the Middle East, who seek the finest in premium home interiors.”

Adds Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group, “The Bentley Home collection offers unique and recognizable products, offering the customer an inimitable experience. The Middle East is crucial for the Luxury Living Group, and Dubai is one of the main luxury hubs in the world. Finding the right partner was extremely important for us: we are thrilled about Dubai-based Mira Developments.”

Dubai is renowned for pushing the bounds of contemporary architecture with ever-increasing levels of luxury. With this superb residential project, Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home now takes its place in that quest for the ultimate in sophistication and an elevated lifestyle.

