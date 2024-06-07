Reddit users argue over Austin's 'hard pills' to swallow. Here are 5 contentious takes

As one of the country's largest cities, Austin has a lot of reputation to uphold. It also has plenty of residents with strong opinions on the city.

That's the topic of a recent post on Reddit, the popular social forum, asking users, "What’s a hard pill that many Austinites aren’t ready to swallow?" The post, in the forum r/Austin, has received nearly 2,000 responses, and some responders have some interesting — and staunch — takes.

We found some of the most contentious arguments on the thread. If none of them relate to you, tell us below what you think is a hard pill to swallow for Austinites.

1. Austin wasn't better in the "good old days"

This was a popular argument on the thread, with plenty asserting that Austin's growth hasn't made the city lose its luster in the past decade or so.

"Austin was cooler 15 years ago because you were 15 years younger," one user wrote. Another seemed to agree, writing, "Today’s Austin is some future person’s 'Old Austin.'"

The latter post received 1,400 "upvotes" — Reddit's version of "likes." Of course, not everyone agreed.

"15 years ago I didn’t have to make an appointment to visit Hamilton Pool, could go north to south with little threat of bumper to bumper traffic outside of rush hour, and most importantly I could still afford rent," a user responded to the former post.

Will they last? East Austin's Holly Power Plant murals are part of neighborhood's history

2. The city needs a high-speed light-rail system

Calling for a light-rail system to circumvent some of the city's busy roads was also a popular post made on the thread. One account with the name "austinoracle" said one is needed to connect the "big 4," seemingly referring to Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

"Unfortunately, I think if the powers that be would have had the best interests of the population in mind, this would have happened a long time ago," the user wrote. "Now w/the I-35 expansion underway, it will probably never happen in our collective lifetimes."

Project Connect: Here's the latest timeline, cost estimates for Austin's light-rail plans

Another user agreed, writing public transit was "crucial" to the future of Austin, including for people who typically drive.

In 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved an investment initiative to improve public transit in the city. Project Connect, the city's light-rail project, is expected to begin construction in 2027, though several changes have already been made to its plans.

Dirty Martin's saved: Austin light-rail planners nix plans to acquire Dirty Martin's amid lawsuit

3. Austin isn't actually the "Live music capital of the world"

This post made some waves. One user made the initial argument, and others joined the thread to pile on in agreement or take issue with the assertion.

"It isn't even in the top 3 nationwide," a user wrote. Another responded, suggesting Nashville, New Orleans and New York City were more deserving of the title.

City: Rising rent, location restrictions hinder live music venues in Austin

A third user took a different route, suggesting Austin was great for organized concerts, not so much for live music.

"I literally have over $10K worth of ticket stubs from the past three years only. All right here in Austin," they wrote in the thread. "One night in Nashville or Nawlins’ and I can see more talent by stopping in 3 bars within 1 block of each other and spend a fraction on door fees."

Report: ACL Fest 2023 pumped nearly half a billion dollars into Austin economy

The post sparked controversy, though. "This take always cracks me up. There are nearly limitless live music choices in Austin every single night of the week," user "caguru" wrote. Others listed specific venues they enjoyed or named cover bands they'd heard in Austin.

4. Elsewhere is ... better

It's an idiom as old as time: The grass is always greener on the other side. Judging by some posts made on the thread, many people agree with that.

"Life can be exponentially great elsewhere," wrote one user. Several others commented below that post, sharing their stories of moving away from Austin and gaining better quality of life.

Southern Living magazine: 2 Texas cities listed among 15 friendliest in the South

One user dismissed that claim, suggesting that's true for any city. "As someone who has moved several times, this is true everywhere," they wrote.

Another added: "Most people unhappy here would be unhappy somewhere else."

5. The cuisine isn't all that

Keep in mind we didn't make this argument; the Redditors did. That said, they have myriad takes on the Austin food scene.

More: 14 new restaurants to try in Austin, and 11 eateries we lost in April and May

The thread included arguments such as "Tacos in San Antonio are better," "Houston has way better food," and "Terry Black’s is subpar." Others added that there is no good Italian food or fusion restaurants.

This is the internet, after all. So, for every comment against Austin's cuisine, there's an argument for it.

"You’re crazy," a user responded to the Terry Black's comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What's a hard pill to swallow about Austin? 5 things Reddit users said