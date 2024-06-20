Red Robin releases Olympic-inspired burger that weighs 18 ounces

Red Robin has released an Olympic-inspired burger for those with a competitive spirit.

The burger, called the Gold Medal Burger, features three patties, three layers of American cheese, Red's relish, mayo, pickles, onion, lettuce and tomato, and weighs approximately 18 ounces, the restaurant chain said in a news release.

Red Robin said the burger, available now through Aug. 11, is served with a bottomless supply of their Steak fries or another bottomless item of your choice.

Customers who think they can conquer the Gold Medal Burger will get a chance to be featured on the official Gold Medal Burger Hall of Fame on redrobin.com, the company said. To take on the burger, simply visit your nearest Red Robin location, order the Gold Medal Burger and submit your name.

“Inspired by the hardware the athletes will bring home, the Gold Medal Burger weighs approximately 18 ounces and is the ultimate summer challenge for burger fans,” said Brian Sullivan, Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, in the news release.

Red Robin has released the Gold Medal Burger and the Star-Spangled Spritzer, available now through August 11.

Star-Spangled Spritzer also available for a limited time

The restaurant chain is also releasing a patriotic beverage to pair with the Gold Medal Burger.

The Star-Spangled Spritzer is served in a light-up souvenir cup with wild raspberry syrup and Sprite topped with blue cotton candy, Red Robin said in the news release. The drink is available for dine-in only.

"We hosted an internal competition where participants were challenged to finish the Gold Medal Burger and Star-Spangled Spritzer, and only a few could complete the challenge. We know our guests will bring it and can’t wait to see who steps up to the plate!” Sullivan added in the news release.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Robin adds 18-ounce Gold Medal Burger to menu for limited time