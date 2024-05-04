Red River State Recreation Area sees third-highest attendance ever in 2023

May 4—EAST GRAND FORKS — Although 2023 fell just short of the record-breaking attendance year Red River State Recreation Area staff hoped for, park manager Catherine Johnson said she believes this year — the recreation area's 20th anniversary — will set a new all-time high.

"My staff and I were really hoping to break the record last year. ... But we're going to break it this year," Johnson told the East Grand Forks City Council at a recent work session.

Last year saw the third-highest attendance at the 103-acre recreation area since it opened in 2004. In 2023, there were more than 100,000 visitors, including reservations for more than 11,000 campsites. That was despite floodwaters delaying the recreation area's opening 11 days in the spring.

In fiscal year 2022, with a three-year average attendance of 77,527, the recreation area had an estimated economic impact of nearly $2.3 million. The recreation area was found to have the highest profit margin out of 15 state parks in northwest Minnesota surveyed by the state Department of Natural Resources, including Itasca State Park.

Sales completed on-site at the recreation area office totaled $175,881.77 in 2023, an increase of $42,773 over 2022. Johnson noted that number did not include reservations made online or over the phone.

On-site sales made up the most significant increase in 2023. In total, 1,219 annual permits were sold on-site — 119 more than in 2022 — and 2,246 daily permits were sold, 413 more than the previous year.

At one point last season, Johnson said staff ran out of permits at the office, and had to order more.

"I like the fact that area residents come and buy their permits from our office before they go to Itasca or other places," Johnson said. "So they do make sure the money stays right here."

The recreation area and campground have plenty to offer, Johnson said, but the biggest draw is still the location. Over July 4, 2023, out of 92 campsites, 28 were occupied by Canadian visitors, followed by 20 occupied by Minnesotans, 15 from North Dakota and 13 from other U.S. states.