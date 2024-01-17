Red Lobster Isn’t Making Its Owners Very Happy

Red Lobster has been popping up in the news recently, but not for delicious reasons like its newest shrimp flavor. Instead, the seafood chain has made headlines for its Endless Shrimp deal, which caused the restaurant to lose a wild amount of money last year. Its corporate owners are apparently none too happy about that, because investment group Thai Union, a minority owner in the brand, is planning to exit the business.

“After detailed analysis, we have determined that Red Lobster’s ongoing financial requirements no longer align with our capital allocation priorities and therefore are pursuing an exit of our minority investment,” said Thai Union CEO Thiraphong Chansiri in a press release published on Thai Union’s website. In other words, Thai Union wants to get the hell out of its current arrangement with the Red Lobster brand.

