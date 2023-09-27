Red living room ideas – 7 atmospheric and elegant designs

Red can still work its magic when teamed with other wall colors and finishes. In this home, it was selected for the chimney, accentuating this focal point, as well as being used on the opposite wall and above the glazing.

‘We painted the walls using a paprika shade,’ explains Louise Wicksteed, design director of interior designers Sims Hilditch. ‘We paired this with wooden paneling and ski-inspired prints to create an aesthetic reminiscent of an inviting ski chalet.’