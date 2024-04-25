Red Carpet Corridor features an array of scenic stops from Joliet to Bloomington-Normal

For the 17th time, travelers along Route 66 between Joliet and Bloomington-Normal will be able to make stops in a number of communities and check out what events are being held during the Red Carpet Corridor event.

Among the stops for road warriors will be able at Dwight, Odell, Pontiac, Chenoa and Lexington.

According to the Red Carpet Corridor website, “This two-day festival is all about family fun on the most famous two-lane highway in America – Route 66. Sponsored by the fourteen communities which make up the 100-mile linear museum from Joliet to Bloomington, the annual festival invites everyone to experience the good life in the slow lane. … Food, snacks and treats will be in abundance, and there are plenty of historic sites, outstanding free museums and unique mom & pop businesses to help create a nostalgic journey for all to enjoy.”

Here is a look at sights and events taking place from Dwight to Chenoa on May 4 and May 5.

Dwight

Those who enjoy yard sales and flea markets will be able to scratch that itch as all-town garage sales will be taking place all weekend. On Saturday, the Dwight PTO Vendor Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The newly renovated Historic Texaco station will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as will the Dwight Historical Society Museum at the Historic Depot. On Sunday, a car show and Food Truck Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lifetime Auto. Also, the Historical Society Museum and the Historic Texaco station will be open.

Odell

The main stop will be the Historic 1932 Standard Oil Gas Station on the old road. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There is also a marker where a tunnel was dug below Route 66 to allow foot traffic to cross beneath the busy roadway. For more information, email info@odell-il.com.

Pontiac

Stopping in Pontiac will include the numerous museums (all free admission) in the downtown area, including the Route 66 Museum and Hall of Fame. There are also numerous murals in the downtown area, as well as shops to visit. The Eagle Theater will be hosting artists who will be selling their handcrafted, fine art pieces. Included will be the Greater Livingston County Arts Council annual Swinging Bridges Arts Festival at the 200 block of West Madison Street. Art demonstrations, live entertainment and dining options will also be available. The giveaway will be at 209 W. Madison Ave.

Chenoa

For those who enjoy a flea market atmosphere and didn’t get their fill in Dwight, Chenoa will be hosting its “Garage Sales Red Carpet Corridor Weekend” on Friday and Saturday. As travelers turn into town on Division Street, they will see an old Texaco Star at an original gas station location. Also on the list of stops is the Matthew T. Scott House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In downtown, Chenoa Pharmacy features original 1889 floors and cabinetry. The giveaway will be near the pharmacy.

Lexington

The downtown area will be filled with activity, including a backyard barbecue competition in the city lot to start Saturday’s events. The Bourbon, Beer & BBQ event will also be taking place along Main Street, as well as local car clubs and vendors geared toward bourbon, beer and BBQ. An axe throwing competition is scheduled. There will even be a Kentucky Derby party held downtown. Other activities include a drive down Memory Lane, a photo op at the neon Lexington road sign and a visit to Patten Cabin, the oldest building in McLean County, at nationally recognized VanDolah Castle. Giveaways will be at City Hall.

For more information go to: ilroute66redcarpetcorridor.com

