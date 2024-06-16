Recycling: Have fun at Centre County’s summer festivals, but don’t forget to recycle

The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority has partnered with many summer festivals, fairs and shows to make recycling available and easy. Look for recycling bins for your items as you walk around the many special events this summer. We are trying to make it simple to recycle on the go!

State College Spikes Games

We are making it easy to recycle at State College Spikes games. There are recycling bins across the concourse for plastic bottles and metal cans as well as for paper. New this year are recycling bins for empty plastic cups. Just walk around to find the right recycling bin for your item and drop it in. Look for the Recycle-Meter to see how much has been recycled at the games to date.

4th Fest

4th Fest in State College is a fun event for everyone where food and drinks are plentiful. Both Penn State and the 4th Fest Committee will have recycling bins set out around the 4th Fest grounds. Look for the blue recycling bins labeled for plastic bottles and metal cans. There is no need to toss those recyclables in a trash can when there is a recycling bin close by.

Fest Zero

If you have visited the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in the past, you may have noticed the recycling bins in place for plastic bottles and metal cans. For the past few years, the local community group known as “Fest Zero” has worked with State College Borough and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority to really ramp up recycling efforts at Arts Fest, increasing recycling volumes throughout the grounds at Arts Fest.

Arts Fest 2024 will feature recycling bins for plastic bottles and metal cans located next to each trash can. In addition, look for the many compost bins to collect left-over food and organic waste. Fest Zero has been working with our local food vendors to offer compostable food ware that can be collected and composted.

If you attend Arts Fest this year, be sure to recycle and compost anything and everything you can to help Fest Zero, the Borough and CCRRA move Arts Fest toward a zero-waste event.

Grange Fair

The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority has been working with the Grange Fair Committee to provide recycling options for fairgoers. This year, Authority employees will place even more recycling bins for plastic bottles and metal cans throughout the midway and in between the tent and RV rows to make recycling at the fair convenient for all. While at the fair, be sure to look for recycling bins and please use them.

Antique Machinery Show, People’s Choice Festival and Philipsburg Heritage Days

There are recycling bins at all of these special summer and fall events! Whether it is a show, a festival or a fair, we have got you covered. If you are out this summer attending an event with no recycling options, just give us a call and we will make it happen.

Happy summer and thanks for recycling!

Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.