A record 2.6 million Michigan residents expected to travel for July 4: What to know

Fourth of July — or Independence Day — typically ranks among the busiest travel times of the year in the United States, including in Michigan.

This year, July 4 lands on a Thursday. But the volume of people taking to the roads and the skies is still expected to reach record levels.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the 2024 Fourth of July travel rush.

How many people are expected to travel?

A travel forecast from AAA estimated that 70.9 million people — including 2.6 million Michiganders — will travel 50 miles or more away from home during the July 4 travel period. The travel period is defined as the nine days between June 29 and July 7. This two-weekend definition is different from years past, which only counted one weekend within the travel period.

Road travel in Michigan is projected to set records for the second year in a row and easily beat pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 1.7 million people in Michigan were estimated to travel for the July 4 holiday.

Best and worst times to travel

Generally, AAA is advising drivers to beat the traffic by traveling in the morning, and to avoid rush hour traffic on the morning and afternoon of July 8. The best times to travel on each day of the Independence Day holiday period are as follows, according to INRIX, which provides data and insights on transportation:

July 1: Minimal traffic disruption anticipated

July 2: After 7 p.m.

July 3-4: Before noon.

July 5-6: Before 10 a.m.

July 8: After 7 p.m.

The worst time to travel by car during the Independence Day travel period is 2-7 p.m., according to INRIX. Specifically, July 3 and July 7 will have the greatest traffic delays, as travelers leave and return from their vacations. Here's when the worst travel times will be:

July 2: 2-6 p.m.

July 3-4: 2-7 p.m.

July 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

July 6: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

July 7: 2-8 p.m.

July 8: 1-5 p.m.

In Detroit, the worst congestion is expected to be on Interstate 94 west from Toronto to Detroit, on July 8 at 3:30 p.m. Travelers should expect to travel for five hours and 35 minutes between the two cities — a 29% increase from the typical travel time, according to INRIX.

Weather outlook for next week

It's early and the weather forecast could change. But, in Detroit, temperatures are expected to remain in the high 70s to mid-80s, with periods of mostly sunny skies and low to medium humidity. However, as of Monday, there is a chance of thunderstorms on July 4. The UV index is projected to be very high in Detroit from July 1-6, so make sure to wear sunscreen and other forms of sun protection.

In Traverse City and on Mackinac Island, the weather is projected to be partly sunny for most of the week of Independence Day, and there's a scattered chance of thunderstorms during the week and rain at the end of the week. Temperatures will be between the mid-70s to the mid-80s in Traverse City, and hover around 70 degrees on Mackinac Island.

Gas prices

While gas prices nationally, at $3.44 per gallon, are lower than they were last year, the same may not be the case for Michiganders. According to AAA, gas prices averaged around $3.62 a gallon in May — an increase from last year's July 4 averages, but a recent downward trend means that drivers may be paying around the same for a gallon of gas as they did last Independence Day.

Road trip checklist

According to AAA and Chicco, a manufacturer of baby products, a few tips can help keep small children and their families safe while driving during a busy travel period:

Check car seat fit for children and installation inside the car.

Secure loose items within the car.

Be prepared for emergencies or car troubles.

Map and plan your route.

Have entertainment ready.

Contact Diamy Wang: DWang@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fourth of July week travel tips: Busiest times, gas prices