Recognized as an HGTV Smart Home, this New Hanover house is on the market

A Castle Hayne home recognized by HGTV in 2022 is on the market.

According to a Realtor.com listing, the home at 3744 White Cliffs Drive in the River Bluffs community is currently listed for just over $1.4 million.

The home was featured as the HGTV Smart Home 2022. The annual contest began in 2008 and has featured homes across the country. The 2022 recognition marked the second time a North Carolina home was included, with the 2016 contest featuring a home in Raleigh.

The home was built in 2021 by Wilmington-based Charter Building Group. It's a two-story cottage with over 3,000 square feet that includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. It features a wrap-around porch that looks out onto the yard, an inground pool and outdoor kitchen. The main bedroom is located on the first floor, complete with a bathroom and private patio.

HGTV called the home "a grand waterside escape packed with high-tech design," recognizing its advanced smart lighting system, "rustic warmth," symmetry and "bold style." The home's "solar-powered light-filtering skylight shades provide integrated light and temperature control," according to HGTV.

The backyard is designed for entertaining and features a pool and pergola, a fire pit, as well as a deck with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen. Located across the street from the Northeast Cape Fear River, river access is just a short walk away.

