This recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta is a simple, fresh and inexpensive dinner staple

Our host Andreas Joshua is here to prove that gourmet food made with fresh ingredients doesn't have to break the bank with his recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta.

Video Transcript

ANDREAS JOSHUA: Oh, hello. My name is Andreas Joshua, and my project is The Aphrodisiac Kitchen. Today, you are watching "$10 Fine Dining," where we are taking delicious and affordable ingredients and making them into a garlicky, tomatoey pasta.

The reason why I'm doing cherry tomatoes is they're simple, they're staple. You likely have them in your refrigerator. So we have about two pints here. Consider this your after-work meditation. Turn on our pan on low.

Cut off the ends of the garlic. Cutting the ends off is just that little piece of detail that's going to just make this even fancier. Today, I'm using six cloves, but do what feels right. If you're at home by yourself, use 10. If you're on a first date, use 4.

You're going to be super generous with the olive oil. So you can see here that the olive oil is-- she's not gliding. Right? She's had a few drinks. She just woke up. She's tired. But as the pan gets hot, we're just going to be moving and grooving, and that's what we want.

All right. Scoop her in, throw her in the hot pan, keep the garlic moving. There's a little bit of a sizzle here. That's fine. Don't walk away. You want her brown, tan, not burnt.

We're going to add a little bit of salt. We're going to blend the pepper. Give it some love. That's the other ingredient I didn't mention is love.

So I'm going to throw in the tomatoes. One got away. So you can just grab grandma's spoon and get this going. You're going to stir these tomatoes up to get them right.

But once you get it nice and coated, you're going to be able to just like walk away, not fully. Don't go get like a spray tan or anything like that. OK. We're going to turn the heat up. We're going to salt this.

So today, we're using fresh pasta. That's what's giving us that $10 fine dining that we're looking for. Adding salt to the pasta water is going to help bring the pasta together. It's going to bring the sauce together.

You can see the tomatoes are deflating. They're creating this thick, luscious sauce. Grabbing these two ladies, these girls, throwing them in, these dudes.

And we're just going to bring the noodles right into the pan. No need to strain, we want for the sauce to coat every noodle. We don't want to flop the sauce on top. It's not it.

So our pasta noodles are in the pan. We're going to start with a ladle of the pasta water. So we're going to add a little bit of salt, going to add a bit of pepper. Do a nice little simmer, let it thicken up.

This nice big plate here, which will give it this luxurious feeling, we're just going to do a few little tongtuls. We're going to top it with some basil. We're going to do a nice little drizzle, and then we're going to eat it.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Sweet, it's salty. We used four ingredients to create something that feels really intentional. It's super simple, and it's "$10 Fine Dining."