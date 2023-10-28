Recent Grads, We Want To Hear What You Do For Work And How Much You Earn

Navigating post-grad life can be seriously daunting and expensive. And it can be challenging to find a job that can cover the cost of your degree right out of college.

So, if you're a recent graduate, we want to hear from you: What do you do for work now? And how much do you earn?

Like, maybe you studied graphic design and went straight into freelance — and you can share what it's like to work for yourself and how much you typically earn.

Perhaps you recently finished grad school, landed your dream job in higher education, and can give some helpful insight about the world of academia.

Or maybe you're working in finance and are ready to talk about your experience on the job and what the pay is actually like.

Or perhaps you recently finished med school and can talk about your experience in residency so far and how much you earn — and it's not what most people think.

We want to hear it all! If you're a recent grad, share what you studied, what you do for work (and how you like it), and how much you earn in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.