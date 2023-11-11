Recent College Grads Revealed What They Do For Work And How Much They Earn, And It's Fascinating

We asked the recent college grads of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they do for work and how much they make. Here are the eye-opening results:

1."I graduated with my master's degree in 2022, and now, I work as a psychotherapist at a nonprofit, making about $72K CAD a year."

—samdgranville

Sdi Productions / Getty Images

2."I studied political science and history in college and am now a recruiter at a small consulting firm. My base is $100,000 with usually a 10%–20% bonus."

—25, New York

Ridofranz / Getty Images / iStockphoto

3."I got my degree in tourism and hospitality just in time for 2020. The industry is still recovering, and pay is awful everywhere, plus customers have gotten way worse in terms of entitlement. I currently work at a dispensary, but I've held other jobs such as window plant manufacturing, ghost tour guide, information center clerk, plumbing secretary, park guide/ranger, retail home decor, candle store, farm hand, and yes, one hotel."

"The hotel sucked the most out of all of them, and that includes Christmas season at a popular mall candle/soap store."

—brandeis

Photoalto / Getty Images

4."I recently graduated from veterinary school and am in a residency program. I love it, but only make $40,000 a year. It's hardly sustainable and difficult to prepare for the future with such little income as a doctor."

—31, Pennsylvania

Lourdes Balduque / Getty Images

5."I graduated in 2022 with a psychology degree, and I’m currently going to grad school online for a master’s in behavior analysis. I also work full-time as an RBT (registered behavior technician) for children with autism. Even with a bachelor’s degree, I get paid less than $16 an hour. I’m stressing out because the price of housing (and everything really) in America keeps increasing, but not our paychecks."

"I’m incredibly fortunate that my dad pays my rent while I’m still in school. Between the time I graduate and get hired as a BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst), though, I have no idea how I’m going to afford my apartment and student loans. I made more money hosting at a restaurant. I have to get 1,500+ hours of field experience, so I can’t switch jobs to make more money."

—fritoandme

Solstock / Getty Images

6."I studied chemistry and nutrition. I'm a food scientist at a food ingredient stabilizer company (make blends for companies to make their products function better), and I earn $60K per year."

—22, Illinois

Adam Gault / Getty Images

7."I studied anthropology. I'm now a program coordinator at a university and make $54,500 before tax. It's not a difficult job, and the work-life balance is manageable."

—30, Washington

Fg Trade Latin / Getty Images

8."I graduated with a degree in elementary education in 2020. I’m currently a stay-at-home mom due to not being able to afford daycare on a teacher’s salary (starting pay is about $40K per year where I’m at)."

—stuckinak

"I graduated with my master's in 2019 and make $40K as a teacher."

—kaileyb1

Fizkes / Getty Images / iStockphoto

9."I studied computer science. I work in software engineering at a consulting firm, and my salary is £37K GBP."

—22, UK

Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

10."I graduated with my bachelor's in 2022 and then went directly into a one-year grad school program at the same school and graduated in 2023 with my master's of education in curriculum and teaching. I’m currently a second-grade teacher and make $54K a year! I’m loving every minute of being a teacher as well!"

—alaynaluna

Sollina Images / Getty Images / Tetra images RF

11."Graduated with my BS in 2022. Promptly got a job at $50K a year in pharma. I recently got fired from that job for taking the PTO to move, which I told them I needed in my interview. And somehow, job hunting has gotten even worse in the last year and a half. Good times. 🙄"

—flubber7777

Sdi Productions / Getty Images

12."I did a double major in political science and social/criminal justice with a minor in sociology. I work as a political communications director for an elected official. I like my job; it’s challenging but flexible with my grad school schedule. I make $50,000/year gross (approx. $39,000/year take-home). It’s truthfully not enough to live comfortably in NYC, but I have great benefits, and it’s my first job out of college."

—22, New York

Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

13."I graduated in 2022 with a degree in creative writing and a minor in Spanish. Then, I moved 500 miles north of my hometown to get away from city life, and I ended up in a rural area with gorgeous natural scenery but really no creative writing jobs. I briefly worked in admissions for a small private college before they closed, and a couple of months later, I was hired at a local tribal college. Currently, I'm in an AmeriCorps service position, which comes with a living stipend of about $20K–$25K, but I will be transitioning to a permanent role as a Student Success Coordinator for about $30K–$35K annually — I'll be the person who makes sure that students stay engaged during their college career and finish their degree."

"I really enjoy what I do, and it's so cool to work with the local Native American tribe. Tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) aren't nearly as recognized as they should be, and they do such good work in terms of decolonization and establishing Native sovereignty. Plus, it's just a better work environment than other places. Our college stresses the Ojibwe concept of mino-bimaadiziwin, or 'the good life.' The idea is that one needs to take care of all aspects of one's health before moving forward in life. So, it's encouraged for us to take stretch breaks and take time to live well during the workday, which shouldn't be as atypical as it is. Overall, I'm not earning much, but the perks of the position and the environment make it worth it."

—23, Michigan

Fstop123 / Getty Images

14."I studied history and now work as a retail sales lead. I get paid $17.68 an hour. I hate it; with the amount I do, I am severely underpaid. I'm trying to get out of retail, but the town I live in doesn’t have much else. The pandemic messed up a lot of my plans/opportunities for my career plan. 🫤"

—25, California

Maskot / Getty Images

15."I studied elementary education and graduated with my bachelor’s. I got a job in the school district I preferred, and while I love working there, it’s exhausting. Being a first-year in any career is difficult, but spending 12–13 hours a day in my classroom is a little much. My coworkers are amazing, but there’s nothing anyone can do for me to take something off my plate. The only day 'off' that I have is Sunday, but that’s spent running errands, doing laundry, and preparing for the upcoming week. Even Saturdays are spent working on lessons for the upcoming week. I make $44,000."

"I put in way more effort than what I’m paid for, but my kids enjoy how interactive my lessons are, and I get to make a complete goofball of myself in front of them every day."

—22, Missouri

Kali9 / Getty Images

16."Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, $125,000. The work is incredibly challenging and emotionally draining at times, but it can also have great moments."

—25, Colorado

Akacin Phonsawat / Getty Images / iStockphoto

17."I studied social work, and I'm now working as a residential counselor. It is not easy, but I like it. I make $25/hour."

—23, California

Fiordaliso / Getty Images

And finally...

18."I'm not a recent grad — I graduated in 2013. My first job out of college with a business management degree was working in the fishing department of Bass Pro Shop for $8.75/hour. During my second week stocking shelves before the store opened, I said to myself, 'I need a better job. I didn't go to college to do this.' A few months later, I started working in the banking industry for $12/hour. Ten years later, I'm still in banking and earning a good living."

"The banking industry takes patience, and finding the right bank to work for can be challenging (avoid the big national banks). With patience and the right fit, a person can work their way up and do well."

—hlane09

Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

Fellow recent grads, what do you do for work, and how much do you earn? Feel free to let us know in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.