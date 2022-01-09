Rebel Wilson is 'looking fantastic' as she shares new workout photo

Rebel Wilson (pictured in December) shared a new workout photo. (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson is two years into her "Year of Health," but isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

On Saturday, the Australian actress — who is said to have shed around 77 pounds since committing to a new diet and exercise regimen in 2020 — shared a shot of herself in workout mode. In it, the 41-year-old Bridesmaids star wears a jade green sports bra paired with matching leggings and pink sneakers as she leans over the camera, her hair in a high ponytail.

"Rebel Rising," Wilson captioned the photo, adding a winking emoji and the hashtag #2022.

The photo got raves from fans and celebrity pals, including Mindy Kaling, who dubbed Wilson "beautiful" and Rosie O'Donnell, who said she was "looking fantastic."

While Wilson has shared that she kickstarted her health journey in hopes of improving her fertility on the advice of a doctor, she has since said that her path to motherhood is "still a bit unclear."

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she told the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in October. “But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like [it’s] not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

Wilson also spoke to the Australian publication about the public being "so obsessed" with her transformation. But she reiterated her past comments about focusing not on being a certain weight but on no longer "using food to numb my emotions."

"It’s not about being a certain size or body weight or anything," she said. "It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power.”

Wilson at the 2020 Oscars. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Last month, the Pitch Perfect actress also revealed that her own team was wary of her losing weight.

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, 'OK I'm gonna do this year of health. I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life.' And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?'" Wilson recalled during an interview with BBC. "Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

She added, "I was still very confident being bigger and you know loved myself. I would rock a red carpet and was probably double the size and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but like I still felt confident in that. But I knew deep down inside some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy. Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night... That was me, kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing."

