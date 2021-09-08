Rebel Wilson celebrates ‘great news’ with an Instagram photoshoot: ‘So grateful’

Rebel Wilson is celebrating some great news with a selfie.

The Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share a series of photos of herself in a navy blue blazer. She captioned the pics, “Had some great news today. I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you.”

She concluded the post by writing, “So lucky, so grateful,” alongside a blue heart emoji.

Followers loved the photoshoot. One wrote, “Excuse me while I pick my jaw off the floor!!!” Another added, “You deserve every bit of happiness that comes to you. You look fabulous as always.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress, who embarked on a “Year of Health” in 2020, recently reflected on a low point in her life. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself playing tennis, from before she began her fitness journey.

“I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself… but found this old photo in my emails and was like: Whoa,” Wilson captioned the post. "I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active... despite being in so much pain.”

In an August interview with Good Morning America, Wilson shared that she’s hoping to become a mom, and that her doctor said her fertility journey could go more smoothly if she committed to getting in shape.

"I was actually a bit offended because I thought — even though I was bigger — I thought I was pretty healthy," she explained of her decision to get healthier. "That's, kind of, what started it, that if I lost some excess weight, that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality."

While Wilson is for now playing coy about the "great news" she received, hopefully she'll keep her fans updated down the line — and share more impromptu photoshoots. 

