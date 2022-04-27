Rebel Wilson reveals the ‘unexpected benefit’ of her weight loss journey: ‘When I was heavier, it was kind of like a barrier’
Rebel Wilson discusses her weight loss journey, why she embraces her 'feral' side and what she's most unapologetic about.
The Australian actress opens up about her "year of health," fertility plans and being a "late of bloomer."