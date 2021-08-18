Rebel Wilson shares photo from when she was at her 'unhealthiest'

Rebel Wilson (seen here on the set of Pooch Perfect) looked back at a time when she was using food to "numb" her emotions." (Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Since embarking upon her "year of health" in 2020, Rebel Wilson has embraced her self-proclaimed "Fit Amy" transformation by posting svelte swimsuit selfies. But her latest Instagram post features a throwback, and a reflection from the Australian actress on a time in which she says she was "at my most unhealthiest."

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old star shared a photo of herself at a charity tennis tournament with player Novak Djokovic. It's unclear exactly when the photo was taken, though Wilson notes that it was shortly after her father's death. She's previously shared that her dad died while she was in production on the short-lived sitcom Super Fun Night, which aired from fall 2013 to early 2014.

According to Wilson's caption, that loss prompted her to "numb" her feelings through eating.

"I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself… but found this old photo in my emails and was like: Whoa!" the Cat star wrote. "I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.

"I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active... despite being in so much pain," she continued.

But Wilson — who has revealed that her 2020 fitness kick was motivated by her desire to improve her chances of having a baby — ended the post on an upbeat note, sharing that she's "proud" of what she has gone on to achieve. She also offered support and encouragement to any fan "struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating."

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved," she wrote. "And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It’s not a race and it’s not a competition — it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: Keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

Last November Wilson announced to fans that she'd reached her goal weight (around 165 pounds), but added that her fitness journey was "not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy."