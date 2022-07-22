Rebel Wilson shows off toned abs while on a health retreat in Austria

Rebel Wilson is embracing a healthy lifestyle at a wellness retreat. (Photo: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson is taking her healthy lifestyle one step further — by spending time at Austria’s VivaMayr Altaussee health resort.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself in front of a picturesque lake and mountain scene. She wore an athleisure set that showed off her toned abs. Wilson captioned the post, “Living that @vivamayraltaussee lifestyle. Health = Wealth.”

This is not the only time Wilson has stayed at VivaMayr — in fact, it was where the JoJo Rabbit actress kicked off her weight-loss journey in 2019. Wilson, who embarked on her official “Year of Health” in 2020, returned to the luxury resort in 2021, and told People at the time, “I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr.”

She added that she hoped the experience would help boost her immune system, as well as encourage weight loss.

Though Wilson may love her stays at VivaMayr, she previously stated that she did not follow the Mayr Method, a controversial diet from the 1920s, based on the ideas of Austrian physician Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr and focusing on gut health while eliminating certain foods. In a 2021 Instagram Story, per Women’s Health, Wilson clarified that the Mayr Method was “never” her diet, adding, “Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills…Do NOT want anyone getting scammed.”

Earlier this year, Wilson spoke to Yahoo Life about the ways her Year of Health changed her life for the better.

“I do feel the best I’ve ever felt,” she recalled. “It’s not just about how I look on the outside, but kind of how I feel about myself. I do think beauty is in all shapes. There were times when I rocked the red carpet in a size 18, size 20, and you could tell by the pictures, I was really confident and loving myself. But I knew secretly that I was engaging in some unhealthy eating behaviors, and that’s what I wanted to work on. So now, because I am a healthier person, that shines through. A lot of my friends say that even though I was confident before, I have a newfound confidence.”

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.