'Gets right into those deep, painful spots’: These powerful percussive massagers are up to 60 percent off today

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Reathlete percussive massagers give you a deep tissue massage at home. (Photo: Amazon)

When I developed sciatica a while back, my piriformis muscle went into spasm, and it was some of the most severe pain I’ve ever felt. Don’t know what a piriformis muscle is? Well, frankly put, it’s a giant pain in the butt — literally! The only thing that worked for me at all was a percussion massager at my chiropractor’s office.

Thank goodness that tool made me pain-free before lockdown would have prevented me from regular doctor’s visits — but I can’t say enough about the percussion massager’s miracle performance on deep tissues and painful muscles. Today only on Amazon, top-rated Reathlete massagers, like the Reathlete Deep4S Percussive Therapy Massager and Reathlete Fold First-Ever Foldable Percussive Therapy Massage Gun are up to 60 percent off!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Get all the knots out. (Photo: Amazon)

$140 $200 at Amazon

If there’s one thing social distancing has taught us, it’s the importance of prioritizing self-care. While working from home, you might not have the most ergonomic of workspaces, meaning that after hours at the computer, you might find your body stiff, aching and crying for relief. The Reathlete Deep4S Percussive Therapy Massager, $140, down from $200, lets you knead out knots and spasms in your neck, shoulders, back, legs, feet and more — all by yourself, and easily.

The percussion frequency of the Reathlete Deep4S reaches approximately 3,200 times per minute with its built-in motor. Alternate between four intensities depending on the pressure you need, and experiment with five interchangeable heads that allow you to adjust, optimize, and work deep into the tissue of each individual muscle. This at-home device lets you work on those problem areas quickly and efficiently, whenever you need to, minus the cost of a professional massage.

Story continues

The handheld percussion massager has earned an impressive 4.4 out of 5 star rating, with customers crediting the handy device for easing their aches and pains.

“This massage gun is AMAZING. Truly much better than any previous massagers I've used. It is easily 10 times stronger than the double head massagers. It is powerful and gets right into those deep painful spots," writes one five-star reviewer. "I used my old percussion massager on a tough spot on my shoulders and got the semi relief I am used to getting. Then I pulled out [this] massage gun and used it on the same spot and the difference was incredible! It drilled away the pain in less than 5 minutes and I could fully use my arm/shoulder for the first time in years.”

Get relief and recovery from all angles. (Photo: Amazon)

$140 $200 at Amazon

Others have compared the Reathlete Deep4S Percussive Therapy Massager to the popular Theragun. This fan says the Reathlete gives you way more bang for your buck:

"I have a friend who has a Theragun, and I was considering purchasing one (despite the crazy high price), but after researching other percussive devices I decided to try this one, and I'm very glad I did. It is super easy to use, has more options than the Theragun, looks cooler (although that really shouldn't matter) and it's about half the price. Unlike other percussive devices (such as the Theragun) you don't have to charge an external battery and then attach it to the device, the battery is built in, so less hassle. It does an amazing job of relieving the pain in my muscles after running or a workout."

You can’t put a price on your health and comfort, but saving $60 is ideal in any scenario. The Reathlete Deep4S Percussive Therapy Massager is a discounted investment with big results.

$140 $200 at Amazon

The first foldable massage gun. (Photo: Amazon)

$100 $249 at Amazon

If you want something even more powerful, Amazon has discounted Reathelete's first-ever Foldable Percussive Therapy Massage Gun too — today only, it's a whopping 60 percent off! — you save $150. It has an adjustable arm that folds into 45- or 90-degree angles for getting at hard-to-reach spots, giving a deep-tissue massage where you want it, when you want it.

This one is another favorite of Amazon customers, one of which got it on recommendation from their chiropractor. "As my wife started running more her hip and [calves] started hurting. Using the Fold device on her sore muscles combined with stretching is already showing improvement. The different attachments only make it better as we can use it over any body part that needs a massage," they wrote. "The folding capability cuts down on storage space, the case allows everything to fit nicely without being over crowded."

$100 $249 at Amazon

A massage gun for on-the-go relief. (Photo: Amazon)

Both Reathlete percussive massagers on sale today are ideal for those who are looking to eliminate fatigue, stress and muscle pain to improve their overall well-being. It’s a must-have for those that are still working from home to prevent any pressure on the lower back and tailbone caused by sitting on a wrong desk chair or just having a not-so-great desk setup.

$100 $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.