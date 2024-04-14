The reason some gluten-free bagels are recalled nationwide: They might have gluten

Mini bagels sold nationwide got recalled because they’re supposed to be gluten free and the company heard about “an adverse reaction to gluten” from a customer.

Feel Good Foods Gluten-Free Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels and Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels might have gluten from cross contamination, the New York City-based company’s FDA-posted recall notice admits.

“These products should be disposed of by those who have an allergy to or sensitivity to wheat or gluten,” the notice says. “The recall was initiated after the company received one consumer report of an adverse reaction to gluten.”

Customers also can return the mini bagels to the store for a full refund.

Food Good Foods Gluten-Free Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels

This covers Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels, UPC code 89903900283, and Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels, UPC code 89903900286, with best by dates from 5/29/24 to 9/17/25. Each comes in two kinds of boxes, one yellow and one featuring a blue and white label over pictures of the mini-bagels.

Feel Good Foods Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels

“As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance,” Feel Good Foods’ Vanessa Phillips said. “We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”

If you have questions about the recall, call Feel Good at 800-638-8949, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email customer-service@feelgf.com.

Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels in previous packaging.