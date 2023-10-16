The Reason This Dad Says He Doesn't Help His Wife With The Kids or Chores

Read on for the (sadly refreshing) plot twist.

Westend61 / Getty Images

Alarmed by the headline?

Breathe for a second.

A dad has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok for a video on why he doesn’t help his wife with childcare and chores—but not for the tried-and-so-annoying reasons people often gain social media attention for these hot takes.

In the video, J.R. Minton (@jr__minton), a 32-year-old UPS driver in Texas, declares, “I don’t help my wife cook. I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids—none of that.”

The catch?

“I do what I’m supposed to do as a father and a husband,” Minton goes on to say as he records his clip from his UPS truck. “I cook. I clean. I do the laundry. I take care of the kids. I can’t ‘help’ my wife do those things, because they are my job, too.”

Breathe again. It’s fresh air (sadly), and it feels so good.

“Change the way you speak,” Minton said. “Change the way you think.”

In 2023, it may feel like Minton’s words are unnecessary. But, in my opinion, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

How Much Has Really Changed?

I’m unsure if Minton was raised by parents who taught him not to be a dusty son, a TikTok-popular term for behavior heavy on toxic masculinity and laziness. Perhaps he’s just a man with a fantastic perspective or who has learned over the years that gender shouldn’t define household roles.

However, it’s refreshing to hear his take during a time when people still refer to fathers caring for their own children as “babysitting.” This frustrating use of words is likely why many commenters on Minton’s TikTok video were surprised by his ultimate take.

“You had me going for a minute there,” writes one person.

“I held my breath and trusted the algorithm,” says another.

“I was getting heated,” a TikToker replies.

“**Deletes paragraph,” someone else says, who likely crafted a rather pointed reply before hearing Minton out.

(Perhaps this is a good time for a gentle reminder that it’s always good to read past headlines and hear someone out before reacting—even if that’s super-hard on social media platforms designed to evoke quick emotions.)

Still, it’s understandable why people were on edge, given the lived experience of women in heterosexual couples that still exists today—despite being told we can “do anything.” It’s actually played out as we should “do everything,” from earning a salary to caring for children and performing household chores.

The pandemic highlighted the reliance on mothers to do housework and play the default parent role, forcing women out of the workforce after years of progress. It also peeled back the façade that gender equity exists because, toward the end of 2019, women made up the majority of the workforce. According to the Pew Research Center, women accounted for 50.7% of the college-educated workforce.

Even the comments showcased the need for continued conversations about workloads—and the words we use to describe them.

“I had to tell my husband to stop saying, ‘for your mother’ to the kids—Empty the dishwasher FOR ME? Those are everybody’s dishes,” one person points out.

“My husband sometimes doesn’t even flush the toilet,” laments another.

Does he put the seat down?

“Amen. If you want me to be a ‘single housewife,’ don’t expect me to work full time. Otherwise, grab the vacuum and get with it,” comments another.

Here’s an amen for you, too, TikTok commenter.

The good news? Tons of other commenters wrote that their husbands had similar ideas.

"This! My husband does all those things. Teamwork,” one writes.

A Perspective Shift Is (Still) Needed—And Words Matter

Words may seem trivial—especially those uttered on social media. But they’re critical in how we frame perspective and conversations. That was evidenced in the comments.

Other TikTokers offered some sound advice.

“Don't wait [until] it's too late—once she has checked from doing it all she's done. Work as a team please,” implores a TikToker.

“Parents don't have male jobs, female jobs— they have parent duties,” another commenter points out.

Honestly? Part of the mental load of being a mother in a heterosexual relationship can be having to woman-splain gender roles to her partner and request help. I’ve written pieces like this one in the past with some advice on how women can do it, drawing on recommendations from mental health professionals.

I’m not going to do that today. To the men who need to hear this: Here’s how to take inspiration from Minton and relieve your partner’s unnecessary load.

· Watch your words. You’re not “helping,” “assisting,” or “babysitting.” You’re cleaning, cooking, and caring for the children you helped create.

· Frame your perspective. Even if you watched your own dad skirt out on childcare and household tasks, you’re not a hero for performing them. Times have changed—don’t expect a pat on the back for doing what your father didn’t.

· Start the conversation. Here’s a nugget I’ve directed toward women in the past: Divvy up tasks so you can split the load based on what you enjoy and skillsets (not gender) as applicable. Does she truly like cooking? Are you great at helping with English homework? Do you see where this conversation can go?

· Check in. Nothing is set in stone. There may be times when one of you has a busier season at work or with, say, a sick family member, and the other one needs to pick up the load—and vice versa. Continued conversations are key. Build them into your lives with weekly, monthly, or quarterly check-ins.

And to the men who don’t need to hear this? Sorry, not sorry, but I’m not going to thank you for doing your job (and I’d like to hope you didn’t expect that).



