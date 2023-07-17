This Realtor's Viral Explanation Of Why It's So Hard For Millennials To Buy Homes Is 100% Correct

For years, millennials have lagged behind older generations when it comes to home ownership, but we are making some progress. As of a 2022 study, 51.5% of millennials — that is: ages 27 to 42 — owned their homes, marking the first time homeowners outnumbered renters in our generation.

Valentinrussanov / Getty Images

As a millennial, I think the members of our generation are very much aware of why it's so hard for us to achieve the dream of owning a home. But many of us are still having trouble getting certain members of the older generations to understand where we're coming from. That's where Freddie Smith comes in.

Days of Our Lives, and he's gone viral on TikTok for breaking down the financial hurdles facing millennials in a way that even the most stubborn Boomer uncle can understand. He's a realtor in Orlando, Florida who you might also recognize from his time on, and he's gone viral on TikTok for breaking down the financial hurdles facing millennials in a way that even the most stubborn Boomer uncle can understand.

In a video that's been viewed 4.4 million times, Freddie ( @fmsmith319 ) responds to a commenter who wrote, "I can't get a mortgage but my rent is $3k." Freddie replies, "Anytime a millennial is trying to explain this to a boomer, they use the same example. They go, 'Well, my interest rates were 15%, you have six and a half, you're so lucky.' Well, let's look at it this way."

"If you bought a house for $80,000, back in the '80s, a 20%, downpayment would be $16 grand, and the average person was making around $30,000* back then. So your downpayment was just half your yearly salary. And then the loan you would have on it would be about $60,000. So in order to pay off the $60,000, if you really wanted to, it's just two years of your salary, and you could have your house paid off."

*According to US Census data, the median family income in the United States was about $21k in 1980 and it reached $28k by 1989. The Good Brigade / Getty Images

"Well, let's fast forward to 2023 and I live in Orlando, so I'll use this as an example. A $400,000 house with 20% down would cost $80,000 just as the downpayment. The average person makes $50,000* so it's almost twice their yearly salary just for the down payment, then they've got a $320,000 loan left that they have to look at. That's nearly seven times their salary to pay off the loan regardless."

*The median salary in 2022 was $56,420. Ucpage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

He goes on to explain that, in his experience, there's another factor making things hard on younger homebuyers. "It is incredibly rare that people are putting 20% down. People are putting 3% to 5% down, which with the 6% interest rate is still shooting the mortgage through the roof. The payments on these homes are $3,300 to $3,500 a month on an average, simple three-bed two-bath home. So that's the difference."

Watch the full video here:

@fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

In the comments, people are chiming in to share how the ballooning costs of homeownership are affecting them. One person wrote, "This has been the most frustrating experience of my adult like as a 33 year old making $105k annually. Hopefully can get in a home next year."

TikTok

Others pointed out that this calculation doesn't even include inflation and the rising costs of everything that people need in order to live.

TikTok

And some Gen X'ers dropped by to share how much the costs of living have changed since the '90s when they bought homes. One person wrote, "I'm Gen X. I bought my first house in 1998 for $70k, 5.5% interest, and payments were $500/month. My income was $21,000/year. Cost of living is wild now."

TikTok

Freddie told BuzzFeed that he's been working as a realtor for 18 months, and in that time he's noticed that many older people just don't understand how unaffordable even a "starter home" can be for younger buyers. "I believe the biggest misconception is the overall affordability. Even if we just look at the past three years in Florida, the market has pushed out a large percentage of first time home buyers including many millennials and Gen Z."

And he gave an example to illustrate how quickly the costs have risen just in the past three years. "In 2020, a home would sell for $320,000 at a 2.5% interest rate which would be about $1,200 per month. The individual would have to earn about $60K per year to be considered for that loan."

"That SAME home in 2023 would sell for $550,000 at a 7% interest rate and the monthly payment would now be $3,800 per month. That same individual would now have to earn $130,000 per year to be considered for the loan. Even if the buyer can be approved, it is still a huge chunk of their income for housing, which then limits saving and investing for the future." Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

He also shared some generational trends he's seen in his own clients. "Despite the housing costs, there are many Millennials who have been saving and purchasing their first home. Typically, I see them putting down 3% - 5%. I also see in many cases, the younger generations getting down payment assistance from parents and/or co-signing to get their foot in the door. Most of our clients, at the moment, are older buyers; Gen X and Boomers. Typically a Gen X'er bought their home ten years ago and now have a ton of equity in their property, so when they sell to upgrade to a new home, they are bringing 30-40% as a down payment which is overall keeping their monthly payment manageable. As far as the Boomer generation, these individuals have built wealth and are buying second or third homes in cash."

Wasan Tita / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finally, Freddie shared what he's taken away from the response to his video. "What I gathered from the 15,000 comments, is that most millennials are feeling the pain, not only from housing costs, but overall inflation. The older generation, not to pick on them, but reading the comments, some seem to be out of touch. They continue with the typical, 'if you just work harder,' 'cancel Netflix,' 'make coffee at home,' you could afford a house."

Jayk7 / Getty Images

"I think two things need to happen at once. We need to figure out as a people, all ages, how to slow down and decrease inflation and simultaneously keep living our lives, working hard and surrounding ourselves with people that make us happy. I do think Millennials are the generation that will turn this ship around, it's just a matter of time."