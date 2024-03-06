Do we really need therapy to decide whether we want kids or not?

Have you ever heard of a “parenthood clarity therapist”? I came across the term a couple of years ago while researching something to do with fertility. It comes from America – naturally – and it refers to someone who’ll help you decide whether you want children. Sometimes, they’re also called “parenthood clarity mentors” or “parenthood clarity coaches”.

As a woman still undecided on this question – to have or not to have children, as Shakespeare didn’t write – I even considered giving one of the smiley Californian therapists a go and tapped my details into one of the websites I found, only to discover that she was an extremely keen emailer.

Almost as keen as Curry’s and Ocado, so although I didn’t go ahead with the therapist’s course, I still receive automated emails several times a week imploring me to consider signing up. “Are shame and self-sabotage clouding your decision, Sophia?” demands a recent subject line from one of these emails. “Should you become a mom, Sophia?” asked another a few months ago, which I quite enjoyed because it implied that I could be living an entirely different life in Arkansas or Tennessee, dating a former quarterback, buying Twinkies and handguns in Walmart on the weekends.

A good number of the emails encourage anxious might-be parents to sign up for the next course quickly to avoid missing out on a deal. At the beginning of January, a moment when many of us are looking to the year ahead and wondering what it might bring while making feeble promises to drink less, I received four emails in four days from this parenthood clarity therapist, each with a slightly more desperate subject line offering a deal on her next parenthood clarity course if I signed up immediately. “We’ve extended our 2-pay plan one more day!” offered one. “This could be the year you make the decision about parenthood that feels right for you, Sophia.”

The odd thing, though, is that while there’s plenty of information about the three-month “Is Motherhood for You?” courses on this website (there are also “Is Fatherhood for You?” courses available, if you’re interested), there’s very little information about pricing. Almost none, in fact. “How much does the Motherhood Clarity Course cost?” says the first question on the FAQ section, under which it merely says: “To be announced.” I have to do some online sleuthing to discover that the cost for this online course ranges from £1,000 to £1,600 (and the therapist’s accompanying book is an extra £20).

I looked up these emails again this week because a Bristol-based therapist has been in the news for announcing that she’s launching counselling to those who haven’t had children and feel stigmatised as a result. “I wanted to create a space for people that is supportive and validates their choice – that they aren’t going crazy or letting down their grandparents,” says Hayley Watkins, who doesn’t have children herself. “It’s important for therapists and doctors to see this is a valid alternative life path, not a pathology that needs to be fixed.”

I quite agree. And when I heard Hayley on Radio 2 this week, telling Jeremy Vine why she’s decided to launch her therapy groups, she sounded a helpful and encouraging sort. The fee for attending one of her therapy groups – in person or online – is also a much more reasonable £25 per person. Jeremy (he won’t mind if I call him that) mentioned a study from the University of Connecticut which found that women without children are viewed as “less likeable” and more selfish and materialistic than women with two children, and Hayley went on to say that she wanted to help change exactly this perception, and support those feeling judged. The child-free are a growing demographic, after all, with birth rates in this country having very nearly halved since the 1960s.

Fine. Great. I applaud Hayley’s efforts and hope it helps anyone who has chivvying parents (luckily I don’t) asking when they’re “going to get on with it”. But do we have to outsource every perceived problem in our lives these days to a therapist?

I’ve had therapy before, after the breakdown of two previous relationships, and it was useful in many ways, although when I suggested ending my sessions with one man because I felt we’d done enough and they were £125 a pop, he suggested an arrangement where we continued so long as I could occasionally quote or mention him in articles that I might be writing (I turned this kind offer down).

Plenty of more ethical therapists would be horrified by this, but the point remains that the industry is rampantly unregulated, and there seem to be a good number of people offering to help every sort of problem for fees that vary wildly. If you’re struggling with the fairly major question of whether to have children or not, is a £1,600 course going to be much better than a single £25 session? Who knows!

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.