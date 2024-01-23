Do We Really Still Have a Problem With Black Men Painting Their Nails?

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade reacts during a Hall of Fame induction ceremony during halftime between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.



People can say a lot of things about Dwayne Wade. He’s had a legendary career in the NBA. He is a devoted husband and father of five kids, including social media star Zaya. And, occasionally—as people recently saw during the Miami Heat’s Dwayne Wade Hall of Fame Night celebration—he paints his nails.

However, it seems, not everyone is OK with that.

There is a lot you can say about Black men, toxic masculinity and all the nuances of style and self expression in between—but nail polish?

Mase or Cam are of course allowed to have their opinion, but men taking care of their nails and adding a little self-expression seems like a win for everyone. And Wade isn’t alone, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Drake all have painted their nails.

In the sports world, the most notable example is Caleb Williams, who is projected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But despite his good performance on the field of play, critics have attempted to tear down Williams’ character simply because he gets his nails painted before every game.

When talking about his game day tradition two years ago, Williams said, “My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”

He later added, “You gotta keep your hands fresh.”

So now we have to ask, are you here for more Black men painting their nails in the name of self-expression? Take our poll below.

