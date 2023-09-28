What Really Happens When You Overload Your Washing Machine?

You know it's good advice to avoid overloading, but do you know why?

When the laundry basket is pilled high, it's temping to stuff as much as you can into a load to get it off your floor and out of your headspace. Laundry is the last thing anyone wants to do; the multi-step, never-ending nature of this chore makes it particularly tiring. But just because we're trying to be efficient doesn't mean we should overstuff the machine. In fact, chances are that when you learned to do laundry, your parent or caregiver gave you this sage piece of wisdom: "Don't overload the machine."

No matter your hurry, overloading your washing machine will produce a headache of a different sort (and might even cost you more money). Read on to finally internalize why stuffing your machines to the gills will cause you problems in both the short and long term. Here's how to best keep your laundry moving while making sure your machine is functioning at its best.

How Do Washers and Dryers Work?

The first step toward understanding why overloading is a no-no is having a clear idea of how these machines actually function.

Washers agitate clothes, using an electric motor to stimulate the motion. That jerking motion, combined with detergent and water, loosens dirt from the surfaces of clothing. Once the cycle is complete, the dirty water drains away and you're left with clean, wet clothing.

Dryers are equally simple: The drum is turned by an electric motor, and the temperature inside the drum is maintained by a thermostat. As your clothes tumble in the dryer, water evaporates into the air–voila! Dry clothes.



Overloading Your Washing Machine

Now that you have a clear understanding of how a washer works, you can imagine how packing it too full prevents the agitation from functioning properly. If clothes can't tumble, they can't get clean, which means you're wasting both water and energy to run your washer multiple times over.

The many closures and accessories that line our clothing can also pose a risk. Overloading can cause your clothing to smash together when it otherwise wouldn't. If a stray zipper, piece of Velcro, or button gets hung on another item, you might end up with a few new holes in your clothes.

Believe it or not, an overloaded washer may also be the answer to the question, "Where did my other sock go?" Packing a washer full of clothing may force smaller pieces to get sucked down drainage tubes and cause you not only confusion, but an expensive plumbing bill.

Beyond the damage to your things, your washing machine will also sustain much more intense wear and tear if it's consistently overloaded. A heavy drum can strain the electric motor that turns it, causing stress to happen quicker. Essentially, overloading shortens the lifespan of your appliance.

Overloading Your Dryer

The most obvious consequence of an overloaded dryer is that your clothes will still be wet or damp when the cycle is over. Who among us hasn't left a load in the dryer assuming it was bone dry, only to discover that our slightly-damp clothes have soured and will now have to be washed all over again? Yet another water and energy waste.

Like the washer, the dryer drum is also required to tumble in order to function. Sopping wet clothing or too many items can cause the drum to spin less, put strain on the motor, and lead to the early retirement of your perfectly good dryer.

Similarly, many modern dryers have sensors inside the drum that help the machine know whether the clothes are dry, even before the end of the cycle. These dryers can often readjust how long they operate if the sensors detect the clothes are dry. But an overloaded dryer can't do that, and regular overloading will actually knock the sensors out of commission entirely.



How Full Is Too Full?

So how do you know if you're making this mistake? Look for a few telltale signs.

In a washer, you want to keep an eye out for:

Sopping wet clothes (a properly calibrated load will be slightly damp, but not sopping, at the end of a cycle)

Dirty/soiled items even after washing

Filmy or soapy pieces after a cycle is complete

Any squealing sounds or intense vibrations from the machine during a cycle

For a dryer, look for:

Excessively wrinkled clothing

Lots of lint at the end of a cycle

Needing to dry a load more than once



How Can You Avoid Overloading?

The safest way to ensure you're in the clear is to read your manual (seems archaic, but it turns out they make those for a good reason). A good rule of thumb for washers is to keep at least 6" between the top of the laundry pile and the top of the drum. For dryers, use the 2/3 rule: Fill only to the 2/3 line, and leave the top third empty. The extra space in both the washer and the dryer will help it function at the top of its ability, giving you clean, dry clothes the first time, and providing your machines with the proper care they deserve.



