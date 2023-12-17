Is It Really Better to Give Than It Is to Receive?

THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON SCOTCH TAPE Gift giving can release serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine—something to consider in a nation that spends over $17 billion annually on antidepressants. Prescription Medication - Credit: Robert Byron Robert Byron THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON SCOTCH TAPE Psychologists believe the “social obligation” of reciprocating gifts helps create communal bonds. (And it’s a lot more fun than attending PTA meetings.)

IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS—OR IS IT? Studies suggest that, for some, the pleasure of giving is counteracted by the stress of finding the “perfect gift” or of spending too much or too little. To which we say: Wow, thanks for that searing insight into the human psyche, studies. IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS—OR IS IT? Statistically, receivers are nearly as disappointed as grateful: Around 35 percent of all gifts are returned. In 2022 alone, an estimated $170 billion in merchandise went back to stores. - Credit: Stock Adobe Stock Adobe

SIMPLY THE BEST Jamsetji Tata, founder of India’s Tata Group, is considered the top philanthropist of the past century, donating $102 billion to education and health-care charities—only a hair less than the combined total given by Bill Gates (No. 2) and Warren Buffet (No. 3). 530747565 - Credit: Henry Guttmann Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Henry Guttmann Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images SIMPLY THE BEST Born into a prominent family, Roman general Marcus Licinius Crassus is considered one of history’s greediest men. His private fire brigade would stand outside burning buildings and offer to buy them at a price that dwindled as the flames increased. 526899956 - Credit: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

THE TAXMAN COMETH In the U.S., you can gift up to $17,000 per year to someone tax-free, up to a lifetime total of $12.92 million. But be quick about it: In 2026 that figure drops by more than half, to around $5 million. Money bag - Credit: Stock Adobe Stock Adobe THE TAXMAN COMETH According to the I.R.S., the giver is generally responsible for paying any gift taxes. The rule is intentionally counterintuitive, to distract you from the ridiculous premise of paying taxes on a gift.

IN LOVE In 1631, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned what is perhaps history’s greatest gift, the 100,000-square-foot Taj Mahal. It took almost 20 years to build this monument to his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal. IN LOVE The love-is-forever sentiment is nice and all, but see how you feel when your partner gives you a tomb for your birthday. 691248597 - Credit: Fototeca Storica Nazionale Fototeca Storica Nazionale