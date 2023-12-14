The Real Reason Why Travis Didn't Attend Taylor's Birthday Party

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City last night, arriving in a minidress bejeweled with the night sky and proceeding to hang out with a ton of celebrities. The musician showed up with Blake Lively and looked extremely excited to be there (apparently the paps were singing happy birthday to her, which cute):

Gotham - Getty Images

She was spotted leaving Freeman's in NYC hand-in-hand with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry:

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Other celeb attendees during Taylor's night out? That'd be Sabrina Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz, and Jack Antonoff, as well as Gigi Hadid and Antoni Porowski—all of whom were spotted leaving Taylor's party. Here's Sabrina's look, since I will be recreating it at the next available opportunity.

FYI, Travis Kelce was unable to attend Taylor's party last night due to being at a mandatory practice with the Chiefs as they prepare for a game against the Patriots this upcoming Sunday. But for what it's worth, the game is taking place in Massachusetts and Taylor's currently just a hop, skip, and a jump (read: an endlessly long, traffic-filled drive) away in New York City, so it's definitely possible she could be there to cheer him on.

Either way, these two were able to celebrate Taylor's birthday together on Sunday (December 10) at a Christmas-themed bar, where they were spotted kissing and being otherwise adorable, so the romantic vibes are definitely vibing.

