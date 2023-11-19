The Real Reason Why Miss Universe 2023 Contestants Wear Shoes With Dramatically High Heels

The top three of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant all brought strong looks while onstage during the event held on Saturday at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Thailand, Australia and Nicaragua modeled their evening-wear with footwear from sponsor Jojo Bragais during the final round of the competition.

Platforms are the footwear of choice for beauty queens, especially when paired with lengthy gowns that often make the wearer appear shorter. Platform silhouettes counteract that effect; the platform offers stability and comfort while the heel itself adds inches of height.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild graced the stage in a pair of tan strappy platform sandals. The model’s footwear was comprised of shiny patent leather uppers that transitioned into crisscrossing straps and thick platform soles that gave the contestant a big boost. The lofty footwear was paired alongside a rhinestoned gown made of a skintone fabric that created a nude illusion.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Getty Images

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson donned similar neutral platform sandals fitted with nearly 4-inch block heels and thick platform soles, sending the pageant titleholder sky-high. Wilson’s dress was also crafted with a neutral skin-colored fabric dotted with high-shine rhinestones and crystals. The bottom of the gown was fitted with voluminous tulle that jutted outwards, creating a mermaid silhouette.

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Getty Images

Finally, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios diverted from the neutrals, opting for shiny silver platform heels fitted with crisscrossing straps, thick sparkling platform soles and nearly 5-inch stiletto heels. Palacios’ dress sat off-the-shoulders and fixed with rhinestones and crystalized detailing centered around the bodice.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Getty Images

Miss Universe is a pageant held annually by the Miss Universe Organization, which celebrates women’s accomplishments across the world. The event featured 86 contestants from around the world. The occasion included John Legend as the performer ahead of Nicaragua’s Palacios being crowned as R’Bonney Gabriel’s successor. Porsild of Thailand was named first runner-up.

