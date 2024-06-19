Real ID vs Driver's License: Gearing up for your next trip

So, you're planning a trip and wondering if your driver's license will cut the mustard?

Buckle up, because we're about to navigate the world of REAL ID and standard driver's licenses.

While both driver's licenses and Real IDs allow you to hit the road within your state, a Real ID offers some extra perks. It follows stricter security standards and is considered a federally approved form of identification.

Think of a Real ID as a driver's license with superpowers. It can be used to board domestic flights within the U.S. and enter certain federal buildings like military bases.

How much does a Real ID cost in New Jersey?

The good news is, getting a Real ID in New Jersey typically doesn't break the bank compared to renewing a standard driver's license. Fees can vary slightly depending on your age, but expect to shell out around $41 for a Real ID driver's license.

Can a Real ID replace your passport?

While Real IDs are great for domestic travel, they cannot replace a passport for international flights. Passports are still your go-to form of identification for venturing beyond US borders.

Is a Real ID required to fly domestically?

Currently, a Real ID is not mandatory for domestic flights. However, the deadline for states to comply with Real ID standards is May 7, 2025. After that date, a Real ID or another acceptable form of federal identification, like a passport, will be required to board domestic flights.

How to get a Real ID in New Jersey

Ready to get your Real ID in New Jersey? Head to your local Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) agency. Be prepared to show documents proving your identity, Social Security number and address. Luckily, the MVC website offers a handy document selector tool to help you gather the right paperwork before you head out.

What does a Real ID look like?

The REAL ID NJ driver's license has a white star in gold in the upper right corner.

A Real ID closely resembles a standard driver's license, but with a key difference. Look for a star located in the upper right corner – that's your badge of Real ID approval.

With a Real ID in your wallet, you'll be ready to soar through domestic airports and access federal facilities with ease. Remember, the deadline for Real ID compliance is approaching, so plan accordingly for smooth travels.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Real ID vs Passport: Understanding the difference for travel