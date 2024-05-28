When do I need a Real ID? What to know about the 2025 deadline for new identification

After multiple deadline extensions, Oklahomans must soon get on board with new federal identification requirements if they hope to fly domestically.

Known as "Real ID," the identification will take the place of a standard driver's license and be in line with federal security standards for identification issuance.

Here's everything you need to know about Real ID, who needs it, and how to obtain your Real ID in Oklahoma.

Real ID deadline to fly

Starting May 7, 2025, a standard driver's license or identification card will not be enough to board a plane, visit military bases, secure federal buildings or nuclear power plants.

You will need to have either a Real ID or a valid U.S. passport to do any of those things.

Who needs a Real ID?

You may not need a Real ID if you don't plan on traveling by plane, or visiting military bases, federal buildings or nuclear power plants, according to Service Oklahoma. Also, if you prefer to use your valid U.S. passport when flying domestically, you won't need a Real ID.

However, if a sudden need to fly domestically arises after May 7, 2025, and you don't have a passport, military or other federally approved ID, you will need a Real ID to fly.

How to get a Real ID in Oklahoma

Once you've gathered the required documents, head to your nearest Service Oklahoma location or tag agency. Some may allow walk-ins while others require appointments.

The cost for your first four-year Real ID is $42.50, $38.50 for a renewal and $25 for a replacement. For a Real ID valid for eight years, you'll pay $81 the first time, $77 to renew and $25 for a replacement.

How do I know if my license is a Real ID?

A sample Real ID license, shown here, has a gold star in the right corner.

You may already have a Real ID, which is marked by a gold star in the corner of the identification card.

Real ID document requirements

The document requirements for a Real ID vary from those for a standard drivers license.

You'll need one proof of identity:

Original or certified U.S. birth certificate issued by the state in which you were born

Unexpired U.S. passport

U.S. Naturalization/Citizenship certificate

Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa and valid I-94 issued by DHS

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Unexpired U.S. Permanent Resident Card

Unexpired U.S. Employment Authorization Card

You'll also need two proofs of your current Oklahoma address, the most popular of which are your current driver's license or identification card and a utility bill. See Oklahoma's Real ID checklist for a full list of items that can serve as proof of address.

Do Oklahomans need a Real ID to drive?

No, a Real ID is not required to drive.

You also don't need a Real ID to do any of the following:

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When do I need a Real ID? Do I need a Real ID to fly in 2025?