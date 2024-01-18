A Real Estate Mogul’s Florida Penthouse Sells to Local Philanthropists for $8 Million

Some seven months after it first hit the market with a lofty $8.8 million ask, commercial real estate and hospitality investor Robert Rivani has officially sold his swanky penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for exactly $8 million.

Records show the buyers are local philanthropists Scott Hodes and his wife Maria Bechily. The attorney focused on art law and public relations executive doled out $500,000 more than the owner and president of Black Lion Investment Group and his wife Krystal paid for the property back in spring 2022, shortly after relocating the firm from Los Angeles to Miami.

More from Robb Report

Sited within The Ritz Carton Residences, Miami—an eight-story, Piero Lissoni-designed luxury condo and villa development currently occupied by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, as well as MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza—the Rivani’s recently sold corner unit has four bedrooms and five baths spread across a little more than 4,500 square feet of living space boasting sleekly designed interiors complemented by high ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and a wraparound balcony also provide sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.

A blue statement-making chandelier serves as a focal point of the dining room.

Highlights include a media room, along with a custom Boffi kitchen outfitted with marble countertops, an eat-in island, top-tier Gaggenau appliances and a walk-in pantry. The spacious living area connects to a dining room topped with a showpiece light fixture, while a jewel box-inspired primary suite features textured velvet details, water views, a walk-in closet, and luxe bath sporting dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower.

Topping it all off are plenty of building amenities—courtesy of a hefty $6,995 monthly HOA charge—which include a concierge, private marina, meditation garden, spa and fitness center, and roof deck with a pool and cabanas.

Rivani, who recently acquired Amara at Paraiso restaurant and Wynwood Jungle retail plaza, told The Real Deal that he and his wife decided to part ways with the penthouse because they have moved to a seven-bedroom home in Miami. Last summer, they also sold a castle-like Beverly Hills mansion that was previously owned by Carlton Elizabeth (formerly Gebbia) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for almost $17 million.

The listing was held by Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, with Sildy Cervera of Cervera Real Estate representing the Rivanis.

Click here for more photos of Robert Rivani’s Miami Beach penthouse.

Robert Rivani Penthouse Miami Beach

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.