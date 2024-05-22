Get ready: The tourists are coming! Space Coast ranks 10th best summer travel destination

Be prepared for an influx of tourists over the next few months.

The Space Coast has been named the country’s 10th best travel destination this summer beating out places like Orlando and Miami, according to USA Today 10Best. In fact, the Space Coast was the only spot in Florida to make the list.

“Situated on Florida’s Atlantic shore, the Space Coast area is recognized as the home of the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where Apollo 11 lifted off for its moon landing mission,” according to USA Today 10Best experts. “The region is also a hub of activities, including water sports, cruise excursions, fishing, and golfing. It’s also a great spot for lazy beach days.”

What other places made the USA Today 10Best best summer travel destination list?

1. Mackinac Island, Michigan

2. Ocean City, New Jersey

3. Catalina Island, California

4. Cody, Wyoming

5. Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

6. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

7. Door County, Wisconsin

8. San Juan Islands, Washington

9. Ocean City, Maryland

10. Space Coast, Florida

People are visiting the Space Coast, but are they moving to Brevard County?

The USA Today 10Best list was released one day after Melbourne dropped in a national ranking of best places to live.

U.S. News & World Report placed Melbourne at the No. 49 spot on the best places to live in the country. It’s a significant drop from last year when Melbourne was ranked No. 15.

Officials with the publication attributed the drop partially to switching from metropolitan-based data to city-based data. It also was noted that Melbourne received lower scores in a areas such as job market and quality of life.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey pointed out that being in the top 50 of places to live is still an accomplishment.

“Although it appears negative, we’re still in the top 50 of best places to live,” Alfrey said. “When people realize it’s such a great place to live and they’re looking to relocate, we kind of become a victim of our own success. Melbourne’s still an amazing city.”

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Space Coast listed as No.10 for summer travel destinations in U.S.