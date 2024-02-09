Get Ready to Save Nearly 70% During Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
Good news: we're more than halfway through winter! The longest month ever is over (see ya next year, January) and we can feel that urge to refresh our homes come spring. But if you're still suffering through those mid-winter blues, remember that there's one thing to look forward to in February: Presidents' Day sales!
That's right, it's that time of year where everything we didn't get for Christmas goes on sale. And there's no better place to shop than Walmart. We're already heading on over to their not-so-secret deals page to sort through the thousands of sale items. And although prices are subject to change, this is where you'll find the best Presidents' Day Walmart sales for 2024.
What can you expect to find over there, you ask? Well, just about everything to be honest. So we're here to narrow it down for you, including the Presidents' Day sales on The Pioneer Woman products! Find everything you need for kitchen (including the TikTok-famous Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker) and home (like one of our favorite best carpet cleaners for pets). It's all up to 68% off and can be added to your cart with just a click of a button. So without further ado, onto the good stuff!
The Best Presidents' Day Sales on The Pioneer Woman Products
Get the 2-Piece Stainless Steel Spoon Set for under $10.
Get the Sweet Rose 6.4-Quart Dutch Oven for under $20.
Get the Sweet Romance 12-Quart Stock Pot for under $30.
Get the Mazie 20-Piece Flatware Set for under $30.
The Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Appliance Sales
Save almost 68% off the Geek Chef Espresso Machine.
Save almost 57% off the AICOOK 10-in-1 Slow Cooker.
Save 40% off the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Window Air Fryer.
Take $30 off the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker.
The Best Presidents' Day Cleaning Appliance Sales
Take $115 off the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum.
Take $70 off the Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum.
Save almost 56% off the Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum.
Pay less than $90 for the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner.
Ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Juilist Juicer Extractor
TaoTronics 9-in-1 Air Fryer
Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner
