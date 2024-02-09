Get Ready to Save Nearly 70% During Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale



Good news: we're more than halfway through winter! The longest month ever is over (see ya next year, January) and we can feel that urge to refresh our homes come spring. But if you're still suffering through those mid-winter blues, remember that there's one thing to look forward to in February: Presidents' Day sales!

That's right, it's that time of year where everything we didn't get for Christmas goes on sale. And there's no better place to shop than Walmart. We're already heading on over to their not-so-secret deals page to sort through the thousands of sale items. And although prices are subject to change, this is where you'll find the best Presidents' Day Walmart sales for 2024.

What can you expect to find over there, you ask? Well, just about everything to be honest. So we're here to narrow it down for you, including the Presidents' Day sales on The Pioneer Woman products! Find everything you need for kitchen (including the TikTok-famous Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker) and home (like one of our favorite best carpet cleaners for pets). It's all up to 68% off and can be added to your cart with just a click of a button. So without further ado, onto the good stuff!

The Best Presidents' Day Sales on The Pioneer Woman Products

The Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Appliance Sales

The Best Presidents' Day Cleaning Appliance Sales

Ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner walmart.com $24.17

Juilist Juicer Extractor

Juilist Juicer Extractor walmart.com $37.99

TaoTronics 9-in-1 Air Fryer

TaoTronics 9-in-1 Air Fryer walmart.com $69.99

Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner walmart.com $59.00

