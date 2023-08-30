Ready For An Outdoor Adventure? Head To Woodstock, Georgia

Whether hiking, biking, or shopping, there are plenty of ways to spend a day in Woodstock.

When it comes to small Peach State towns that are worth a visit, Woodstock is high on the list. It’s a gem not too far from Atlanta, and it punches far above its weight in terms of opportunities for outdoor adventure and items to add to a weekend itinerary. Not to mention, it has a completely charming downtown with shops and restaurants ideal for recharging after the day’s adventures in nature. Perfect for a day trip, this getaway just a half hour’s drive north of Atlanta has a lot to recommend it. Once you’ve seen the sights–including the Woodstock train caboose downtown–then hike, bike, shop, and dine your way to a memorable weekend in Woodstock.

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Take a Hike

Whether you’re looking for an hours-long hike or a leisurely walk, Woodstock has a spot for you. Hiking is a popular pastime in this area of Georgia, and there are some excellent paths nearby. You can find hiking trails at Olde Rope Mill Park, which is located on the Little River. Or drive the twenty or so minutes to Gibbs Gardens, a beautiful botanical garden where you can take in the landscape–and whatever’s blooming–at your own pace.

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Go Mountain Biking

Woodstock is an excellent spot for mountain biking, with highly rated trails snaking through Olde Rope Mill Park as well as the nearby Blankets Creek area. You can find more information on the Blankets Creek mountain bike trails and loops, which have varying ratings and difficulties, here. Bring your own bikes or rent them from local retailers.

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

See Lake Allatoona

Nearby, Lake Allatoona stretches over 12,000 acres and 270 miles of shoreline. It offers lots of potential for fun on the water. Marinas and boat rentals make it easy to get out on the lake for a day in the sun. It’s a popular spot for fishing, kayaking, swimming, and wildlife-watching, plus you can take advantage of the area campgrounds to stay near the action. You can rent canoes and kayaks at Murph’s Surf, which will outfit you with everything you need to embark on an adventure on the lake. (They also have EBike rentals if you’d rather stay on land.)

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Explore Downtown

You’ll find plenty to do in historic downtown Woodstock, including shopping. Local businesses like FoxTale Book Shop, Woodstock Beer & Coffee Market, and The Rustic Market make their homes in this walkable stretch of town. Also, if you’re interested in the arts scene, check out Woodstock Arts, a nonprofit with a visual arts center that hosts performances, educational programming, and rotating exhibitions. If you’re in town for music, stop by MadLife Stage & Studios to catch performances on their indoor and outdoor stages and grab dinner at MadLife Grill. Then keep the party going–the town’s entertainment district extends the fun throughout downtown Woodstock.

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Treat Yourself To Something Sweet

No visit to Woodstock would be complete without stopping by the Pie Bar, a shop with multiple locations. Husband and wife Cody and Lauren Bolden are behind the sweet treats, which, as their sign proclaims, produce “handcrafted pie baked with care for the masses.” Their sweet pies include Key Lime Pie, Brown Sugar Chess Pie, Rustic Peach Crumble, Peanut Butter Cream Pie, and Toasted Coconut Cream Pie, among others. Savory pies include quiches, shepherd’s pie, and both chicken and veggie pot pies.



Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Try a Local Brew

Pop into Reformation Brewery, which is located downtown, for a taste of Woodstock’s local brews. Order something from the taproom, and settle in on the deck to watch the day drift on. You’ll find lots to love about this business, which opens its doors wide to the community while contributing to local causes and giving back to the place it calls home. Woodstock is also home to Jekyll Brewing and Truck & Tap (which has beers on draught and rotating food trucks) for more places where you can settle in and unwind with friends.

Visit Woodstock, Georgia

Dine in Style

After the day’s adventure’s, sample Woodstock’s culinary scene. Vingenzo’s serves a fantastic selection of wood-fired pizzas and has a loyal following, while you can put together a memorable charcuterie board at downtown restaurant Century House (or order from their menu of sandwiches, small plates, and mains). The Daily Draft has a big menu of sports bar favorites. Other area eateries include Salt Factory Pub, Rootstock, Partner’s II Pizza, and Pure Taqueria.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.