Ready for a ‘nakation’? Here are the etiquette rules for nudist retreats

(NEXSTAR) – You may have gone streaking in your younger years or skinny-dipping on your last camping trip, but you haven’t truly experienced the freedom of a nude recreation until you’ve taken a “nakation,” according to seasoned naturists.

“Anyone who goes to a club or resort for the first time to take part in nude recreation, I always hear the same thing: ‘I wish I had done this years ago,’” Jeff Baldasarre, the director of marketing and communication for the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR), told Nexstar.

“They all come back with that one line. They’re hooked,” he added.

Recreation events for nudists — or naturists, as they’re often called — aren’t tough to find, with nude bike rides, nude gardening events and even nude cruises taking place at more temperate times across the country. Groups like the AANR or the Naturist Society Foundation also provide members with information on nude campgrounds, clubs and resorts that are ready to welcome prospective nudists — if they’re respectful, of course.

That being said, anyone new to the au-naturel lifestyle should expect to educate themselves on proper nudist etiquette, lest they be kicked out on their bare bottom.

Bring a towel. Everywhere.

“There’s two things [you’ll notice] when you walk into a club: You realize it’s non-sexual, and the second thing is, no matter where you go … you have to have a towel with you,” said Baldasarre. “That goes for the resorts or the cruises or anything else.”

Bringing a towel to sit on, naturists say, is a universal hygiene rule observed at all nudist clubs, resorts and events — even if it’s not explicitly stated.

“The rule is, when naked, you only sit on what belongs to you,” a self-described nudist once explained in an internet forum.

Many members of the naturist community have also jokingly likened their towel etiquette to a similar piece of advice from Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” wherein a towel was said to be one of the most important objects in the universe.

It’s “just about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have,” one commenter in Reddit’s nudism community wrote in response to a question about towels, quoting the book.

Put the camera away

One thing you’ll need to refrain from using (in all but very specific situations) is the camera on your smartphone. A nudist retreat is a place where members expect a certain amount of privacy and discretion, and most clubs won’t appreciate — or tolerate — you snapping photos.

There are exceptions, of course. Many nude recreation facilities will allow photography in specific areas, and after everyone in the photo has given consent. The upcoming Big Nude Boat cruise leaving from Florida in February, for instance, explicitly states that guests who violate these rules will have their cameras or phones confiscated.

“People have been walked out,” Baldasarre said of folks who flaunt the camera rule at AANR-affiliated clubs.

It’s not a sexual environment

As mentioned above, nudist and clothing-optional resorts are places where naturists are encouraged to feel comfortable in their skin — and not sexualized.

“Yes, seeing others clothes-free can be pleasant; nudists should acknowledge that human adults have a sexual nature,” reads a set of guidelines posted by the Naturist Society Foundation. “But — and this is a huge ‘but’ — nudist clubs do not exist to satisfy voyeuristic or exhibitionist tendencies.”

That’s not to say members can’t meet or form romantic relationships. You just shouldn’t arrive expecting a debaucherous hookup hot-spot simply because the place is full of naked people.

Speaking of which …

You may have to get dressed

It’s pretty common to wear hats, footwear, jewelry and sunscreen at nudist resorts (or more, if you plan on playing certain sports). But depending on which club you visit or which event you attend, you might need to pack some actual clothes.

At clothing-optional resorts, guests are allowed to stay dressed if they prefer. Some clubs, though, may require clothing in the gym or dining areas, despite the rest of the property being nude-friendly.

The Big Nude Boat, for instance, requires clothing in the dining area but not the buffet. Some excursions will also require clothes, and guests need to be dressed when the ship is docked at port — no matter where they are on the boat.

On the flip side, there’s usually an area at every nudist resort — clothing-optional or not — where guests need to be naked.

“The biggest rule, at most of them, is that you have to be a nudist in the pool,” Baldasarre said. Otherwise, you may risk offending the regulars with your “textile”-like behavior.

Nudists have a word for non-nudists

Yep, it’s “textile.” You’re known as a “textile” prior to embracing the naturist lifestyle.

If you’re ready to commit to nude recreation, however, it’s easy enough to embark on your non-textile journey. Most clubs will also allow visitors to come take a look around (clothed) prior to deciding whether they want to book a stay. The AANR and Naturist Society, among others, also have membership programs which not only entitle you to discounts, but also indicate that you’ve been pre-approved as a respectful guest.

“We have our vetting system, for all members that join us, to make sure there’s nothing [in their background] that can be cause for alarm,” Baldasarre said.

And if you don’t like your nakation? You’re free to leave whenever you want — though it doesn’t happen often.

“I’m sure there’s been someone [who left],” said Baldasarre, who has been with the AANR for seven years. “I haven’t met anybody yet.”

