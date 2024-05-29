Six beaches in Coastal Bend make top 10 by USA TODAY readers

The Coastal Bend has an abundance of beaches and waterfronts to visit during Spring Break, summertime and all other times, too.

Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Rockport are popular tourist destinations and locals are proud beach bums. The Caller-Times gathered 11 beaches along the coastline that are the perfect sandy getaways, including six that were placed in the USA TODAY 10Best Beach Award Winners.

On Tuesday, USA TODAY announced the results for its Best Beach in Texas poll, as well as best beaches in six other states. Of the 10 beaches recognized in the top 10, Coastal Bend beaches took up six spots.

Rockport Beach scored second place, Malaquite Beach on North Padre Island placed fourth, Magee Beach in Port Aransas got fifth, Whitecap Beach placed seventh, Mustang Island State Park placed eighth and South Beach on Padre Island National Seashore got ninth.

The full list is:

Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island Rockport Beach Boca Chica Beach in Cameron County Malaquite Beach on North Padre Island Magee Beach in Port Aransas Surfside Beach Whitecap Beach Mustang Island State Park South Beach on Padre Island National Seashore Galveston Island State Park

Be sure to purchase a $12 beach parking permit before heading out, though. Permits can be purchased at participating Stripes stores, H-E-B, the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center, the Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, City Hall, participating Circle K stores and participating Murphy Oil USA stores.

Got the sunscreen packed? Let's find your perfect Coastal Bend beach.

J.P. Luby Surf Park

Surfers and others watch the sunrise from JP Luby Beach in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, Sep. 29, 2022. A large swell stemming from Hurricane Ian brought waves of over 6 feet and heavy currents to the Coastal Bend.

North Packery Beach, better known as J.P. Luby Surf Park, is a beach packed with surfers, jet-skiers, kiteboarders, surf fishers and beach-goers throughout the year.

People are able to camp on the beach. Grills, picnic tables and a beach bathhouse are available on the grounds as well.

McGee Beach

Beach goers enjoy gentle waves at McGee Beach on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Located in downtown Corpus Christi, McGee Beach is a seaweed-free place to have a laid-back experience.

Stretched along the seawall, you can enjoy fishing, sand volleyball and sunbathing. You can also visit Fun Time Rentals and try out a jet ski or pedal boat. It's the perfect beach for a safe family visit.

Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall

A couple sits along the Michael J. Ellis Beach seawall ahead of Hurricane Laura, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The 1-mile stretch of paradise is usually inhabited by surfers, beach volleyball gamers and sunbathers.

A popular hot spot for locals and tourists, the seawall provides the perfect scenic view for beach walks. As an added bonus, there are plenty of hotels and beach rentals for those wanting to stay right at Michael J. Ellis Beach.

Mustang Island State Park

A man stands at end of the Fish Pass jetties at Mustang Island State Park on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

With more than 5 miles of an open beach, Mustang Island State Park is one of the most popular beaches for families in the Coastal Bend.

The park offers plenty of activities, including camping, picnicking, fishing, swimming, hiking, surfing, bird watching and more. Facilities in the park include campsites with water and electricity, primitive beach sites, shaded picnic areas, restrooms and showers.

North Beach

A man gives up trying to ride choppy bay waters on a skimboard at North Beach during Tropical Storm Harold, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

More known for its surrounding attractions, North Beach is a 1.5-mile-long beach near the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay and the Texas State Aquarium.

After wading in the water, be sure to visit some of the local businesses and grab something to eat at Fajitaville, do some shopping at Palace Beachwear & Gifts or even get a tattoo at Electric Cobra Tattoo.

North Padre Island

A rare super blue moon rises behind Ryan Cobb, 38, of Corpus Christi, while he fly fishes off of North Packery Channel Jetty on North Padre Island, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The moon will not pass that closely to Earth again until November 2025.

Part of the Padre Island National Seashore, North Padre Island is the perfect destination for beach-goers.

The Malaquite Visitor Center, open daily, offers toilets and showers for visitors. North Padre Island also offers beach enthusiasts to go fishing, swimming, surfing, sunbathing and more.

Padre Balli Park

Andrea Hinojosa, a senior wildlife care specialist, releases a green sea turtle into the sea at Padre Balli Park on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Open all year, Padre Balli Park is located right next to Bob Hall Pier and is known as a camping spot for beach bums.

There are 98 RV and 12 tent campsites with water and electric hookups and a dump station located nearby for visitors. Camping fees include the use of the shower house and Wi-Fi access. Enjoy going fishing, swimming, walking on the beach and even sea turtle releases now and then.

Padre Island National Seashore

Kemp's ridley sea turtle hatchlings make their way toward the ocean at Padre Island National Seashore at dawn on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The national seashore's Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery helps to bolster the wild population of the Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the world's most endangered sea turtle species.

With more than 130,000 acres of dunes, grasslands and sand, the Padre Island National Seashore is a national park and haven for family-friendly activities and wildlife.

Be sure to take a stroll along the Grasslands Nature Trail to get a glimpse at animals that live inland, including coyotes, deer, kangaroo rats, ghost crabs and many others. A regular park program also allows visitors to watch freshly hatched sea turtles begin their lives in the Gulf of Mexico's open waters.

Port Aransas Beach

Beach goers enjoy Spring Break near mile marker 34 on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Port Aransas, Texas.

Warm clear water, open sand and fresh air are what you can find in abundance at Port Aransas Beach.

Beach campfires are a popular activity here, but so are parties during Spring Break. Keep that in mind when planning your visit with your family to avoid locals and tourists prepping their beer bongs.

Rockport Beach

A boy walks along Rockport Beach in, Texas, on April 28, 2022.

Rockport Beach is Texas' first Blue Wave Beach, meaning it is kept clean, managed responsibly and has a focus on the protection of human health and the environment.

Amenities at the beach include a water skip loop, free boat launch, fishing piers, a walking trail, picnic cabanas, a windsurfing launch area, volleyball courts, playground areas, bird watching opportunities, restrooms and showers.

Whitecap Beach

Cody Samford, of Kerrville, watches waves at Whitecap Beach with daughters Kendall, 11, Skylar, 9, and dogs Copper, a Golden Retriever, and Duke, a Boston Terrier, during Tropical Storm Harold on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Samfords are vacationing on North Padre Island.

Near Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall and Padre Balli Park, you can find Whitecap Beach.

Named for the white sands, it is an excellent location for biking, jogging or just having a beach-relaxation day. Hotels and resorts are located nearby for tourists wanting a scenic ocean view and easy access.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

