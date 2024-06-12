Ready to celebrate Juneteenth, Boise? No need to wait till June 19. Here are events

Looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth early?

The nonprofit Juneteenth Idaho is hosting a number of events ahead of the June 19 holiday — with the first one held Wednesday night.

All the funds raised from the upcoming Juneteenth events will go toward a planned Juneteenth Idaho community center in the West Bench area that is set to open this fall. The center will serve as a hub for community activities, educational programs and support services.

“Idaho’s Black population is around 25,000, and we aim to foster an environment of community, collaboration and celebration,” Juneteenth Idaho wrote in a news release. “Our events are open to everyone of all colors and ages, while specifically uplifting and supporting Black businesses, artists, event planners, musicians and community organizers.”

The Juneteenth events will be held in Boise and across the Treasure Valley, and there are both family-friendly and adults-only activities. Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021; it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Loving Day Mixed Mixer

The festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. Wednesday — with no official end time — at The Mode Lounge in Boise. The mixer celebrated the legalization of interracial marriages in the U.S. and was for those 21 or older.

Juneteenth Idaho Awards Show

Juneteenth Idaho will honor people who have made “significant contributions” to the Black community from 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. The event will include live performances by Shaun B, MJD, Mungo and Irvin Brown. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door.

Family Skate Night

Treasure Valley Skate in Boise will host a night with skating, snacks and music from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and include admission, skate rental and refreshments. St. Luke’s is sponsoring the event.

The After Party

Right after skating, Off the Clock in Meridian will be the place for music, dancing and drinks beginning at 9 p.m. The 21-and-older event will feature DJ Habibi and go late.

Juneteenth Idaho Family Reunion

Veterans Memorial Park will be the site for this day of family-friendly activities, games, music and food, Juneteenth organizers said. The event will run from 3-8 p.m.

Charity Night at Bardenay Eagle

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, this celebration at Bardenay’s Eagle location will see 10% of all sales go to Juneteenth Idaho.