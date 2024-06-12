Readers Digest names best ice cream in each state. Who makes Rhode Island's best?

What do you think is the best thing about summer?

Is it taking time off? Is it heading to the beach? Or is it the summer sweets?

When the temperatures climb, there's nothing quite like a scoop of ice cream. Finding the perfect one can be hard, but Reader's Digest just gave everyone scoop on the best ice cream in each state.

Before you go out and get your cone or your scoop, here's what Reader's Digest says is the best ice cream in Rhode Island.

Why Reader's Digest picked The Sweet Spot

Black raspberry chip in a cup comes with a Point Judith view at The Sweet Spot. They serve ice cream, and breakfast, seven days a week.

The Sweet Spot in Narragansett was named as best ice cream in the Ocean State.

Reader's Digest noted, "Nothing says summer in Rhode Island like stopping at The Sweet Spot in Narragansett. The ice cream shop doubles as a pastry shop, and visitors can sit outside and watch fishing boats and ferries pass by while they enjoy their ice cream."

What to know about the Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot has been called "divine" by The Providence Journal Food Editor Gail Ciampa. The family owned, homemade ice cream spot is a favorite with people coming and going from Block Island, as it's right near the ferry in Galilee.

Location: 256 Great Island Rd. Narragansett, RI

Phone: (401) 782-1646

Hours: 12-7 p.m.

