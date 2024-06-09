Reader's Digest claims this is the best ice cream in Delaware. Have you tried it?

While you’re indulging in sweet treats to cool off this summer, don’t forget to hit up the best ice cream shop in Delaware.

No, really. Reader’s Digest listed the best ice cream shop in each state, and Delaware’s top frozen dessert spot is UDairy Creamery in Newark.

Food delivery news: Starbucks partnering with Grubhub. When will delivery begin in Delaware

UDairy is run by University of Delaware students and serves up tasty scoops of ice cream year-round. The base is made from milk from University of Delaware cows, which can be seen on campus, before it is processed in New Jersey and then shipped back to UD to be flavored, frozen and packaged at the creamery’s storefront location.

Ice cream flavors include classic choices like chocolate, mint and vanilla, but if you’re feeling adventurous, check out their signature, seasonal and limited-edition flavors like Zest Fest, orange zest-infused ice cream with cashews and chocolate chunks; Blue Hen Tracks, vanilla ice cream with a fudge swirl, mini peanut butter cups and blue and yellow sprinkles; Blissful Bing Cherry, Bing cherry ice cream with chocolate chunks; and All Nighter, coffee ice cream with cookie dough, chocolate sandwich cookies and a fudge swirl, to name a few.

Try your scoop on a cone, in a cup or as part of an ice cream flight if you can’t settle on just one flavor. Or take home a gallon of your favorite. While you're there, check out UDairy's cheese curds.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: The best ice cream shop in Delaware, according to Reader's Digest