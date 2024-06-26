Reader's Digest choice for New Jersey's top drink leaves a sour taste. Here's our choice

Yeah, we know "cuppa cawfee" is super cringe stereotypical Jersey, but even it may be preferable to the beverage Reader's Digest just announced as the best drink in New Jersey.

The beloved magazine's July/August 2024 issue just came out, and it includes a feature on their choice for "The Best Drink in Every State" as part of its annual "America the Tasty" series.

Plenty of states have awesome-sounding drinks, like Alaska's Duck Fart Shot, a mixture of coffee liqueur, Irish cream and whiskey; California's classic wines; Dogfish Head brews in Delaware; Icee in Kansas, the birthplace of the frozen delight; Cheerwine cherry soda in North Carolina; and even orange juice synonymous with Florida's sunny skies and pineapple juice in bountiful Hawaii.

Drinking scene: Icarus Brewing to open new Brick location with tasting room, outdoor beer garden and more

New York gets its "nostalgia in a glass," egg creams — the mixture of milk, seltzer and U-Bet chocolate syrup that has delighted generations.

And New Jersey?

Drumroll please.

Wait, we take that back. This doesn't deserve a drumroll.

Green juice.

According to the magazine, the BEST drink in New Jersey is green juice.

Why? We're the Garden State and this makes it "easy to get your daily fruits and veggies in."

Sigh.

Reader's Digest says New Jersey has "juice joints galore," with popular brands including Arlee's Raw Blends, Green Point Juicery and Purely Juiced.

Don't get us wrong. Green juice is healthy, and can be delicious and refreshing.

But the best drink in New Jersey?

New Jersey breweries strike gold! Four take top honors at World Beer Cup

New Jersey is home to a robust brewery and brewpub industry. We do make a mean cup of diner coffee. Our crops lead to no shortage of delicious smoothies and our state fruit leads to many a delicious cup of blueberry lemonade enjoyed on hot summer days.

We think any of those would make a fine choice for New Jersey's best drink.

There is one positive, though. At least we're not Indiana, where the Reader's Digest choice matches the state's official beverage: water.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Reader's Digest chooses green juice as top drink in New Jersey