Read The Love Letter Suzanne Somers’ Husband Gave Her The Day Before She Died

Suzanne Somers died early in the morning of October 15, her family shared in a statement.

The Three's Company star had an “aggressive form” of breast cancer, her publicist shared.

Her husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel, shared the love letter he gave her the day before her death.

News broke Sunday evening that Suzanne Somers, beloved star of Three's Company, Step by Step, and pioneer of the best-selling ThighMaster exercise equipment, died early Sunday morning after fighting what her publicist called an “aggressive form” of breast cancer. Monday, October 16, would have been her 77th birthday—and in its honor, Suzanne's husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel , shared the celebratory love letter he gave her a day early, hours before her last breath.

Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay, shared the writing with People. “She read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep,” Hay told the outlet. The letter, which attempted to describe Hamel’s deep love for Somers, was written in all caps, as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“LOVE I USE IT EVERY DAY, SOMETIMES SEVERAL TIMES A DAY. I USE IT AT THE END OF EMAILS TO MY LOVING FAMILY. I EVEN USE IT IN EMAILS TO CLOSE FRIENDS. I USE IT WHEN I’M LEAVING THE HOUSE.”

Hamel, 87, continued: “THERE’S LOVE, THEN LOVE YOU AND I LOVE YOU!! THEREIN LIES SOME OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS WE USE LOVE. SOMETIMES I FEEL OBLIGED TO USE LOVE, RESPONDING TO SOMEONE WHO SIGNED LOVE IN THEIR EMAIL, WHEN I’M UNCOMFORTABLE USING LOVE BUT I USE IT ANYWAY.”

“I ALSO USE LOVE TO DESCRIBE A GREAT MEAL. I USE IT TO EXPRESS HOW I FEEL ABOUT A SHOW ON NETFLIX. I OFTEN USE LOVE REFERRING TO MY HOME, MY CAT GLORIA, TO THINGS GLORIA DOES, TO THE TASTE OF A CANTALOUPE I GREW IN MY GARDEN. I LOVE THE TASTE OF A FRESHLY HARVESTED ORGANIC ROYAL JUMBO MEDJOOL DATE. I LOVE BITING A FIG OFF THE TREE. I LOVE WATCHING TWO GIANT BLACKBIRDS WHO LIVE NEARBY SWOOPING BY MY WINDOW IN A POWER DIVE. MY DAILY LIFE ENCOMPASSES THINGS AND PEOPLE I LOVE AND THINGS AND PEOPLE I AM INDIFFERENT TO.”

“I COULD GO ON AD INFINITUM, BUT YOU GET IT,” he wrote. “WHAT BRAND OF LOVE DO I FEEL FOR MY WIFE SUZANNE? CAN I FIND IT IN ANY OF THE ABOVE? A RESOUNDING NO!!!! THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE AND I EVEN USE THE WORD APPLICABLE ADVISEDLY.”

“THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE. IT’S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I’LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN’T DO IT. I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU. FEELINGS… THAT’S GETTING CLOSE, BUT NOT ALL THE WAY.”

Hamel wrote that, throughout their total of 55 years together, they spent not even one hour apart for 42 of them. “EVEN THAT DOESN’T DO IT. EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O’CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT. STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT,” he wrote.

In conclusion, Hamel resigned that no words or phrase could describe their bond. “THERE ARE NO WORDS. THERE ARE NO ACTIONS. NO PROMISES. NO DECLARATIONS. EVEN THE GREEN-SHADED SCHOLARS OF THE OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS HAVE SPENT 150 YEARS AND STILL HAVE FAILED TO COME UP WITH THAT ONE WORD. SO I WILL CALL IT, ‘US,’ UNIQUELY, MAGICALLY, INDESCRIBABLY WONDERFUL ‘US.’”

In a July Instagram that announced the return of Suzanne’s breast cancer, with which she was originally diagnosed in 2000, she made it very clear that she felt just as passionately for Hamel. “Every now and then [the cancer] pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she wrote. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.”

At the time of her death, Suzanne’s family was gathered to celebrate her birthday. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay said in a statement, per People. Our hearts are with Suzanne's friends and family during this difficult time.

You Might Also Like