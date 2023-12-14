You'll Feel Hopeful After Reading These New Year's Bible Verses

[table-of-contents] stripped



As we gear up for New Year's, we can't help but feel grateful and reflect on everything that has happened in the past year! Sure, we know we'll have fun ringing in 2024 at those New Year's Eve parties filled with a bunch of New Year's traditions—but we do want to take a moment and count the blessings that have stacked up in the in the past 12 months. They make us hopeful for what's to come, and something that helps us resonate with that feeling is this list of best Bible verses that will certainly stay with us in the new year.



For those who are wondering if they'll keep up with their resolutions this year, there are a few Bible verses that will help you keep yourself on track! 12 Chronicles 15:7 reads: “But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.” Others on this list could even make for a good New Year's Eve Instagram caption! Though, all of the Bible verses on this list will surely hit home one way or another. Read this list of New Year's Bible verses, and let us know in the comments which one stuck with you the most!

New Year's Bible Verses About Focusing on the Good

Philippians 4:8 “From now on, brothers and sisters, if anything is excellent and if anything is admirable, focus your thoughts on these things: all that is true, all that is holy, all that is just, all that is pure, all that is lovely, and all that is worthy of praise.”

Hebrews 13:5 “Your way of life should be free from the love of money, and you should be content with what you have. After all, he has said, ‘I will never leave you or abandon you.'”

Isaiah 43:18-19: "Don’t remember the prior things; don’t ponder ancient history. Look! I’m doing a new thing; now it sprouts up; don’t you recognize it? I’m making a way in the desert, paths in the wilderness."

Job 8:7: "Although your former state was ordinary, your future will be extraordinary."

New Year's Bible Verses About Resolutions

IngridHS - Getty Images

Ecclesiastes 5:5: “It is better not to vow than to make a vow and not fulfill it.”

12 Chronicles 15:7: “But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.”

Proverbs 15:22: “Without counsel, plans go awry, But in the multitude of counselors they are established.”

Proverbs 20:25: “It is a trap for a man to dedicate something rashly only later to reconsider his vows.”

New Year's Bible Verses About This Past Year's Blessings

Bohdan Bevz - Getty Images

Psalm 68:19: “Blessed be the Lord, who daily bears our burden, The God who is our salvation.”

Exodus 18:10: “Jethro declared, “Blessed be the LORD, who has delivered you from the hand of the Egyptians and of Pharaoh, and who has rescued the people from the hand of the Egyptians.”

James 1:17: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

Ephesians 1:3: “All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ.”

Psalm 34:1: “I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise will always be on my lips.”

1 Thessalonians 5:18: “In everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

New Year's Bible Verses About Being Thankful of a New Slate

RgStudio - Getty Images

Colossians 3:17: “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

Psalm 71:23: “My lips shall greatly rejoice when I sing to you; and my soul, which you have redeemed.”

Psalm 65:11: “You have crowned the year with Your bounty, And Your paths drip with fatness.”

Psalm 103:4: “Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies.”

Psalm 104:33: “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.”

Isaiah 38:20: “The LORD will save me; we will play songs on stringed instruments all the days of our lives in the house of the LORD.”

New Year's Bible Verses About Remembering The Lord's Faithfulness

Oleksandr Bushko - Getty Images

Lamentations 3:22-23: "Certainly the faithful love of the Lord hasn’t ended; certainly God’s compassion isn’t through! They are renewed every morning. Great is your faithfulness."

1 Thessalonians 5:16-17: " Rejoice always. Pray continually."

Deuteronomy 6:12: "Make certain that you do not forget the LORD who rescued you from Egypt, where you were slaves."

Psalm 27:1: “The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?”

Psalm 103:2: “Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all His kind deeds.”

1 Chronicles 16:11-12: “Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. 12 Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles, and the judgments he pronounced.”

Psalm 78:7: “that they should put their confidence in God, not forgetting His works, but keeping His commandments.”

Psalm 40:10: “I have not kept the good news of your justice hidden in my heart; I have talked about your faithfulness and saving power. I have told everyone in the great assembly of your unfailing love and faithfulness.”

Psalm 89:8: “O LORD God of Heaven’s Armies! Where is there anyone as mighty as you, O LORD? You are entirely faithful.”

Psalm 105:5: “Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth.”

Psalm 36:5: “Your lovingkindness, O LORD, extends to the heavens, Your faithfulness reaches to the skies.”

