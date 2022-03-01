Psst: Walmart+ members can get this 50-inch RCA Smart TV for $288 — over $400 off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV, now's the time to take the plunge. Walmart is giving its members access to exclusive savings on this RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV. Regularly priced at $699, Walmart+ members can score one for just $288 — that’s $411 off!

Not a Walmart+ member? Well, on top of this incredible deal, an annual membership could have you rolling in even more savings and benefits. For $98 per year (or $12.95 a month), Walmart+ members will get free grocery delivery from their store, free shipping with no order minimum and savings on prescriptions and gas. Plus, you'll get access to scan & go contact-free payment options so you can spend less time at the register and more time binge watching your favorite series. Perhaps best of all, members get early and exclusive access to special promotions (like this one), product releases and events.

Let's do the math: You'll pay $98 to join and turn right back around and save $411 on this big screen TV, leaving you $313 in the green. A new TV and hundreds in your pocket? That's a prime time deal!

$98 for yearly Walmart+ membership

The TV features a 50-inch LED 4K Ultra HD resolution for glorious clarity when watching your favorite TV shows and movies with stunning and vivid picture with rich and detailed audio. It also features a built-in Roku device for video streaming more than 450,000 channels— Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more. Just download the Roku app to turn your smartphone into a remote, voice search controls and more.

If you’re not into video streaming, the RCA 50-inch 4K TV also comes with a built-in over-the-air TV tuner, so you can enjoy traditional broadcast TV (networks like NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and more) — without buying a separate TV antenna.

Hundreds of reviewers give this 50-inch RCA five stars, highlighting the ease of use and great picture quality. One happy customer shared, "So far so good! Sleek, lightweight, looks great and I love the easy access to my Netflix and other apps."

What are you waiting for? If it's time to upgrade your current TV (March Madness will be here soon, after all!), sign up for Walmart+ to score this incredible deal and reap more benefits while you're at it. Hey, you could even use your membership to order snacks and supplies for game time.

