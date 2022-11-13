Throw some shade: Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 40% off with Amazon's early Black Friday deals
The future’s so bright, you gotta wear shades. Even if you’re not chilling at the beach (and if you are, we’re officially jealous), protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is important year-round. Luckily you can get Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses are on sale right now for up to 40% off! Catch them while you can! You can find loads of discounted pairs at Amazon that'll suit all style preferences and face shapes. From ubiquitous Wayfarers to classic Aviators, scroll down to find our faves.
- $130 at Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2140 New Wayfarer Sunglasses
- $161 at Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Green Polarized, 50 mm
- $127 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Men Square Sunglasses Black Frame Green Lens Small
- $123 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's RB2027 Predator 2 Rectangular Sunglasses
- $150 at Amazon
Ray Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
- $131 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb1971 Square Sunglasses, Gold/Dark Grey, 54 mm US
- $106 at Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
- $142 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb1971 Square Sunglasses
- $165 at Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
- $158 at Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4101 JACKIE OHH Sunglasses
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
