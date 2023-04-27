Throw some shade: Ray-Ban sunglasses are on mega sale — save up to 60%

Wayfarers, cat-eyes, aviators — grab some iconic Ray-Bans on sale just in time for summer. (Photo: Amazon)

With summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. (Aka the most effortlessly stylish accessory of all time.) Is there anything better than a double-duty essential that looks cute while offering sun protection? Nope! If you're ready to swap your flimsy pair for something more durable, Amazon just dropped tons of deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses — with some pairs over 60% off! Every shade on our list has a UV protection coating, so you'll stay safe and look fab at the same time.

Amazon Ray-Ban RB3519 Aviator Sunglasses $70 $187 Save $117 Cool and classic, aviators are the perfect choice if you prefer a thinner frame. $70 at Amazon

Calling all Top Gun fans: If you've always wanted a pair of Ray-Ban aviators, this is your chance to snag 'em for over 60% off. And even if you've never seen the blockbuster film, these sunnies will "take your breath away" with their unparalleled cool factor, polarized lenses and lightweight feel.

"These glasses are amazing!" exclaimed one happy customer. "Great fit, great spring retraction, great glass and polarization. They don't pinch my face or hang lopsided. Easily the best pair I've ever used."

Amazon Ray-Ban RB4194 Square Sunglasses $88 $176 Save $88 If you'd like to add a bit of retro flair to your look, this oversized square pair is just the ticket. Plus, they have polarized lenses! $88 at Amazon

Love a thicker frame? Meet these square-shaped stunners, which can take an outfit from meh to major in a matter of seconds. You'll feel oh-so-chic donning them around town, and maybe you'll even be stopped for your autograph. No one will suspect you scored them for 50% off.

"Great fit, great look!" raved one verified Amazon shopper. "These shades are stellar! Never had Rays before and always wanted them. They feel and look good on my face, and that's hard for me to find. Dropped a few times and didn't break, either. Trying to avoid that, but if I do, I'd get them again!"

You can't go wrong with these sleek Ray-Ban Wayfarers, with their cool winged tips and tortoise frame. Reviewers say they're ideal for smaller faces, as their medium-thickness doesn't overwhelm. And the fact that they're 50% off is the cherry on the sundae.

"Love these, they fit my small face perfectly," wrote one five-star fan. "I know oversized glasses are popular, but they drown my face. Also love the polarized lenses. Would recommend if you like smaller-sized sunglasses." Another called them "extremely comfortable!"

Larger facial features? You'll be happy to know that fans of these silver shades assure us they fit comfortably and don't feel tight. The neutral gunmetal finish will go with every outfit in your closet, so grab 'em while they're 50% off.

One impressed reviewer wrote, "This is my first pair of Ray-Bans and I really like them. They fit well with my big nose, which is not always the case with sunglasses. Considering the quality of the product, these are dang good for the price." Another added, "They fit well and I love the classic design. Not tight at all, plenty of wiggle room and comfortable."

I'm a little biased towards these timeless square-shaped specs because, well, I've owned them for over a decade. I love a frame that's just slightly chunky without taking over my entire face, and these understood the assignment. They're incredibly lightweight for having a thicker look, and I never feel any of that dreaded ear-digging. Act fast so you can save 40%!

This Amazon reviewer and I are on the same page: "Lightweight, stylish, nice fit — love them." Another wrote, "Brought my cool factor up a notch," and I'm inclined to agree!

If Jackie O. is your style icon, you'll go wild for these slightly less massive but equally as chic rounded beauties. The shorter, thick frame has a modern feel, while the slightly angled shape is a nod to the traditional cat-eye glasses of yore. They won't be 50% off forever, so hurry!

"I love the quality of these Ray-Ban sunglasses," said one fan. "It is so nice to have sunglasses that look and feel like they are made to last and are comfortable. These lenses are clear and tinted just enough that bright sunlight isn’t blinding, yet I can wear them indoors some, as well."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Baebody Eye Gel for Dark Circles and Puffiness $23 $35 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Heeta Hair and Scalp Shampoo Brush $8 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-pack $17 $25 Save $8 with coupon and code Copied! Code: 10OGFoot Copied! Code: 10OGFoot See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Qianxizhan Women's Harem Pants $26 $28 Save $2 See at Amazon