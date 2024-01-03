Raw Materials Define This Home in a Small Spanish Village

"We love so many things with a story, whether they remind us of a journey, our grandmother, or a special moment shared with a designer. As enthusiasts of flea markets, vintage tableware, and the art of dining, we always seem to be running out of space to store our finds," begins Ohannessian. Credit: Lula Poggi Credit: Lula Poggi

"Our love for places with a soul is why we've always lived in older homes," she writes.

"The Mediterranean greatly inspires us too. We've built a lime-plastered integrated sofa and a large shelf in the dining area."

"I, Caroline, make most of the choices, but I enjoy involving Martin and like to feel that we make these decisions together."

"My pride lies in having successfully found antique floor tiles, which are almost no longer manufactured," she describes.

"While I was searching all over Spain, I found them through a second-hand website from a neighbor in my own street."

"I also discovered a beautiful, somewhat hidden, old marble sink in the garden."

"The entire new house is lime-plastered with just a hint of pigment to achieve an off-white color," she writes.

"The things I love most about my house include my studio, which boasts a stunning view of the garden and the pool, and an antique tapestry I found and absolutely adore," she writes.

"Romy, at the tender age of six, is also very sensitive to aesthetics and has been contributing to our home's decor for quite some time," she begins.



"She always adds her little touch, of varying taste (!), but I love letting her express herself," she admits.



"The key is not to try to mimic interior design magazines!" advises Ohannessian.

"A beautiful interior is one that reflects who you are," she continues. "And play with lighting."

"For me, a comfortable space should have various soft light sources, avoiding harsh, white light that can be unflattering and cold, except perhaps in a workspace."

Ohannessian explains that they gave their daughter, who is an only child, the largest bedroom in the home. "She has a vast imagination and can spend hours playing with characters like the Sylvanians. We wanted her to feel comfortable and have plenty of space for her play," she writes.

"The rooms are rather small and low-ceilinged, the guest room is right next to ours, which isn't very practical," Ohannessian explains of some of the things that were less than ideal about this space.

"But we feel wonderfully at home here because it's so cozy, and the garden is large with immense tropical trees. It's like yin and yang between the inside and outside. A perfect balance."

"We painted the beams in our bedroom brown and used an Elitis wallpaper as a headboard," she explains.

"In the bathroom, we chose ceramics made in our region, reminiscent of traditional styles but revisited," Ohannessian describes.

"The biggest challenge was constructing the second house while seamlessly integrating it into the existing setting," Ohannessian explains.

"This involved finding the exact same shade of exterior paint, which took dozens of attempts, sourcing the same outdoor floor tiles, and also respecting the upper part surrounding the roof."

"There's also an unlikely detail I'm fond of: in the summer, when I'm in my garden, I love seeing my neighbor's outdoor awning made of old fabric, typical of this area, striped in blue, green, and yellow. I can't explain why, but I just love this detail!" Ohannessian admits.

"What's quite unique about this house is that when you pass by on the street, it's impossible to imagine that behind it lies such a large garden with a swimming pool and tropical trees," she describes.

“This house was more than just love at first sight; it was what drew us to the village of Sant Pere de Ribes two years ago,” begins Caroline Ohannessian, an interior stylist and the owner of Bohnie and Masia Can Pares. “We are French and had been living in Barcelona for seven years, but since COVID, and with our 4-year-old daughter at the time, we felt a need for more nature and less pollution.”

“After searching for two years, we stumbled upon an online listing in the village of Sant Pere de Ribes, a place we knew nothing about,” she continues about the home she shares with her partner, Martin, who is a musician and the co-founder of a wine e-commerce and subscription website.

“Coincidentally, at the same time, our brother-in-law mentioned this village he had just discovered, which was very close to Barcelona and had charmed him. We had been looking more to the North, but this village was 40 minutes to the south, near Sitges.”

“Visiting this village, we were completely in love. The atmosphere here is very international and welcoming, the village itself is absolutely delightful, surrounded by vineyards and just a five-minute drive from the sea,” Ohannessian continues. “The house itself was nothing like what we were looking for. We wanted a large, old house to host many friends and family, with spacious rooms for parties. Instead, it was the complete opposite!”

“The rooms are rather small and low-ceilinged, the guest room is right next to ours, which isn’t very practical. But we feel wonderfully at home here because it’s so cozy, and the garden is large with immense tropical trees. It’s like yin and yang between the inside and outside. A perfect balance. There’s this patio with soft terracotta colors in between, a haven where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at least eight or nine months of the year. It shields us from the summer heat and winter cold. We feel good here and can easily host parties,” Ohannessian describes.

“This old house had been somewhat renovated, and we made some improvements. We needed two key things: Caroline’s studio for work, and a real guest room. So we demolished the garage in the garden and built something new from scratch. I’m an interior decorator and knew exactly what I wanted,” she explains.

“First and foremost, it was crucial to respect the soul of the existing house, and then ecology played a big role. Solar panels, raw materials, we even found old floor tiles by chance from a neighbor who had extras from his project. All the furniture was second-hand. In the bathroom, we chose ceramics made in our region, reminiscent of traditional styles but revisited. We even found old beams for our ceiling. Outside, I wanted to create a built-in bench connecting the two French doors.”

Almost everything is white, very Mediterranean

We painted the beams in our bedroom brown and used an Elitis wallpaper as a headboard.

Our daughter’s room has been painted with eco-friendly blue and terracotta paints.

The entire new house is lime-plastered with just a hint of pigment to achieve an off-white color.

