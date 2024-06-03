Ravenna to celebrate 225th anniversary, Art on Main on Saturday

The City of Ravenna is ready to celebrate!

A full day of activities on Saturday will help mark the city's 225th anniversary. Also along for the party is the annual Art on Main festival.

Art on Main will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Ravenna, while events related to the anniversary will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events will take place around the Ravenna Courthouse Lawn, with parts of Main Street, South Chestnut Street and Park Way closed for the festival.

"It's the big 225th anniversary for the city of Ravenna," said Ravenna Service Director Tim Contant. "It's our birthday. We're very excited for it."

Chelsea Gregor, clerk of Ravenna City Council and Contant are among city employees who have been working to plan the celebration. The event schedule will include:

11 a.m. − A meet-and-greet with Mayor Frank Seman and City Council, a hotdog giveaway and time capsule item collection.

Noon − Speech by the mayor, proclamations and resolutions.

12:30 p.m. − Anniversary cake and cupcakes, and promotional item giveaway.

1:45 p.m. − Line up for community photo on Main Street.

2 p.m. − Community photo.

Gregor said Sunshine Cupcakes and Giant Eagle will donate mini cupcakes, a giant sheet cake and bottled water, businesses will be giving away promotional items such as pins, pens, magnets, stickers and window clings. Celebrate Portage also gave a $500 community grant to offset costs of the celebration.

A flyer advertises the events for the City of Ravenna's 225th anniversary, which will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2024, in the city's downtown.

Items will be collected for a time capsule. Participants are being encouraged to bring things "smaller than a tennis ball" and Ravenna-related items, such as photographs, letters, personal messages or stories, business cards, newspapers, coins, restaurant menus or postcards.

Gregor said it hasn't yet been decided whether the items will be put in a water-tight container and buried, or put on display.

"We just want something fun for people to open in 25 years," she said.

Main Street Ravenna also will have a cardboard cutout of Abraham Lincoln for selfies. The former president passed through Ravenna in 1861, an event that was immortalized on T-shirts being sold by Main Street with Lincoln's image that read, "I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time."

A flyer lists items will be collected for a time capsule during the City of Ravenna's 225th anniversary celebration.

Brooke Bolevich, who is working with Main Street Ravenna to organize Art on Main, said the event will feature 50 vendors selling a variety of art and crafts, plus music, wineries and food trucks.

This is the seventh year for Art on Main, Bolevich said. "The focus is on art and wine to get people downtown," she said.

City of Ravenna employees who have been planning the town's 225th anniversary stand with flowers planted at Ravenna's Courthouse Lawn. In the front row, from left, are Chelsea Gregor; Mayor Frank Seman; Julie Ring; Jessika Harris; Heather Richkowski; Brian Huff; Dennis West; Bill Bregant; Rob Kairis; and Tami Lorence; and, back row from left, Tyler Drum and Tim Contant.

Red, white and blue flowers have been planted throughout the downtown in honor of the celebration, and trash cans were redecorated in honor of the celebration. The displays will be up throughout the summer, and those planning other outdoor events are encouraged to include the anniversary in other events, leading up to the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair in September.

"This is a great opportunity for people to see Ravenna is sprucing things up," Gregor said. "We really want everyone to enjoy it and enjoy the downtown."

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna to celebrate 225th anniversary Saturday with downtown party