Rattlesnake season is upon us: learn how to keep your pup safe

Mojave Greens, Sidewinders, rattlers- the Mojave Desert is writhed with native snake species. Some, like the California Kingsnake and gopher snake, are harmless; others, like the Southern Pacific Rattlesnake, are not.

It was a rattler that got Kelly Anderson's 13-pound terrier one mid-day afternoon last April in Piñon Hills. Anderson and the long-haired pup, Syd, were working around his land weeding and tidying up when the shrill bark echoed through the juniper, a dog-owner's worst nightmare.

Syd was struck by a diamond-headed rattlesnake and rushed to the closest hospital where she received immediate treatment.

Syd did not have a rattlesnake vaccine in her system but was lucky enough to be rushed to a clinic right away, Anderson told the Daily Press. Trying to MacGyver a makeshift tourniquet or suction out the poison would have taken crucial time away from medical treatment for Syd.

One hour and an emergency antivenom injection later, Syd lived to tell her story.

Horror story tangos between rattlers and High Desert pets resurface each summer season. The rattlesnake vaccine and snake avoidance training for dogs are two of the most effective ways to ensure your pooch stays upright and safe from snakes this season.

Snake season in the High Desert

Once desert chills give way to sunbaked roads and triple-digit days, venomous visitors make their presence known from late April to October in the High Desert.

Snakes are active not only on backcountry trails but in backyards and walking paths as well. They are livelier during dawn, dusk, and at night in the summer, the prime times for pet walking.

According to Apple Valley Animal Services, any snake can bite if disturbed or frightened but rattlesnakes are venomous. The Mojave Green is the most poisonous rattlesnake in the communities surrounding the I-15 because its venom works quickly to attack the nervous system.

Rattlesnakes are such a threat to dogs in the area that the Humane Society of San Bernardino is hosting a Rattlesnake Avoidance Training at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24 in preparation for the high season.

Dogs are typically introduced to muzzled live snakes during this training, and taught how to identify and avoid snakes during future encounters in the wild.

Snakebite prevention from a professional

Kim Dougherty from Apple Valley Animal Hospital administers rattlesnake vaccines. She recommends that owners vaccinate their pets in the early spring before rattlesnake season fully takes over.

The Apple Valley hospital gives about 100 rattlesnake vaccines each year in the High Desert, according to Dougherty. They also accommodate several animals with snake bites per year and already had their first case last month when High Desert temperatures spiked.

The vaccine slows down the venom in dog's systems, saving the lives of many. Once a dog is bit, they need to be hospitalized, put on fluids, and given much medication, Dougherty told the Daily Press.

Being bit by a rattlesnake is "very scary and very expensive," she admitted.

Dougherty strongly encourages desert residents who are active hikers, campers, and river-dwellers to get their dogs vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Apple Valley Animal Hospital price is $74 for both the initial shot and a booster four weeks later for first-time patients. After the initial vaccine, Dougherty recommends that pups receive an updated one-shot vaccine on an annual basis.

Snake control

Multiple resources exist in the High Desert to keep homes and pets safe from venomous vipers.

High Desert Wildlife Control is a woman-owned business that uses ethical, poison-free wildlife solutions. According to a written statement, they employ the only Certified Wildlife Control Professional (CWCP) in California and the only female CWCP in the United States.

Their other technicians work 24/7, especially during peak rattler season, and never harm the snakes they remove. Instead, the reptiles are checked for health and dehydration before being released to programs like venom research centers, educational programs, or dog avoidance programs.

Additionally, a snake response team was drawn up by the Facebook group High Desert Wildlife of volunteer snake removers in the High Desert. They are listed as follows: name, location, number.

Serenity Saling, Phelan, 909-533-0947

Darren Olmstead, Fontana/Rancho/Devore, 575-313-3754

Robert Twombley, Apple Valley (near Joshua and Roundup), 760-247-0268

Tina LaBau, El Mirage/Phelan, 760-686-6840 (non-venomous only)

Steve Harper, Hesperia (mesa area), Adelano, Victorville, 760-532-1528

Tyler Engel, East Apple Valley, 760-953-5060

Phil Clevinger, Victorville, 760-490-9617

High Desert Wildlife Control, desert wide, 760-961-5980 (licensed and Insured)

Jill bays, Piñon Hills and Phelan, 760-868-5136 (rattlesnakes OK)

Robert L Jr. Connor, Piñon Hills/ Phelan, 626-639-9235

Michael Bicondova, Apple Valley, 760-927-7767

Justin McCutchen, Daggett, 760-985-8904

Debra De La Torre, Phelan (Sheep Creek), 909-471-1973

David Keseloff, entire High Desert, 760-559-0200

Roxanne Rogone, Summit Valley, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, 760-524-6480 (venomous OK)

Billy Stonerock, Helendale, Apple Valley, Victorville, Piñon Hills, Phelan, Lucerne Valley, Piñon Hills, 760-508-1451

Jim Bass, Hesperia, Summit Valley, Marianas, 760-669-5000 (cell: 831-334-5626)

Robert Hall, Barstow, 760-447-8026

Liana Aker-wildlife biologist at Fort Irwin, Newberry Springs area after "normal business hours," 760-267-0181

Bobby Angst, Big Bear Area, 909-583-7578

Sunshine Haven Animal Rescue & Wildlife Rehabilitation, Riverside, Corona, Norco, Moreno Valley, 951-588-8811 (10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

John Lewis Wildlife Emergency Services, Orange County, Riverside County, 714-331-8910 (Venomous OK)

Cathy Reilly Lancaster, Palmdale, Lake Hughes, 661-270-6211

Danielle's Reptile Relocation, Landers, Joshua tree, Yucca Valley, Rimrock, Pioneertown, Morongo valley, 767-696-4691

