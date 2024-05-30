Rattlesnake safety in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Summer is finally here, but people are not the only ones enjoying the warm weather–it’s rattlesnake season and they too are bathing in the sunlight.

The Pikes Peak Region is home to rattlesnakes, and a few have already been spotted in several of our parks. Ute Valley Park on the west side of Colorado Springs is known to be home to many of these venomous snakes, and when startled or threatened, they pose a danger to people and pets.

“We see them very frequently in the summertime. There are some nights where we see two or three investigations, rattlesnake bites in a night,” said Dr. Mercedes Maybach, Emergency Veterinarian at Powers Pet Emergency and Specialty.

With summer here, many people are spending time outside with their four-legged friends exploring the beauty of Southern Colorado, but experts say hikers must remember that they are in rattlesnake territory.

“We really try our best not to remove them. They don’t do great with relocation, and this is their home, their habitat. So, instead of removing the snake, we try and educate our visitors on how to coexist with them,” said Jasmine Wolcott, a ranger with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wolcott said it is common for rattlesnakes to warm up on trails, especially in the mornings,

and they tend to hide in tall grass, which can put your animals at risk especially if they are off-leash.

“When dogs do you go off trail or aren’t on leash, that’s often a source of when we have wildlife conflict with domestic animals. So again, keeping them on a nice six-foot leash or less, is a good thing to do,” she added.

Wolcott said if you do come across one, remember that you are in their home, and the best thing to do is to turn around and walk away. Never try to scare or move the snake, instead call for a ranger.

CPW also said rattlesnakes can jump twice the length their body, so it is important to make sure you watch where you walk.

“It literally is called the rule of thumb with wildlife. So, say you want to observe a deer and you want to be at a good, safe distance. If you can hide that deer with your thumb, that means you’re at a good distance. If you can still see that animal, it means you’re too close,” said Wilcott.

If a hiker does find themselves or a furry friend bitten, Dr. Maybach said it’s important to not panic.

“The first rule is don’t panic. Second rule is we don’t try to manipulate the [wounded] area and squeeze out the venom, at all. I would seek out emergency care immediately, and then also, if you can, just take a picture easily without touching the area of where the bite was. Sometimes that’s helpful,” added Dr. Maybach.

Bites can be more dangerous for children and pets because of their smaller size, but doctors say getting medical help as quickly as possible increases your chance of survival.

