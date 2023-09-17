Rare Photos of 'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Through the Years

If you grew up in the ‘90s, there’s no doubt you’re familiar with star Danielle Fishel. The lovable actress starred in the hit show Boy Meets World as Topanga alongside fellow early aughts favorites Ben Savage and Rider Strong. For seven seasons, we watched the cast of the heartfelt comedy series grow up before our eyes—from Cory and Topanga's first kiss to the crew relocating to New York in the final season.

Since Boy Meets World ended more than two decades ago (how?), Fishel has gone on to star in movies, appear on new shows, start her own hair care line, support animal causes, and the list goes on. In Fishel’s honor, we rounded up some of our favorite rare photos of her through the years.

1995: Posing for the Camera

Here's an adorable photo of Fishel posing with a pair of Everlast boxing gloves two years after the Boy Meets World premiere.

1995: Cory and Topanga

Fishel and her Boy Meets World co-star, Ben Savage—who played Cory Matthews—smile during a photoshoot ahead of the show's third season. The two played the lead roles from 1993 through 2000.

1998: Billboard Music Awards

A few years later, Fishel struck a pose while walking the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards. The event that year was held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel.

1999: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Fishel and Savage made an appearance together at the 1999 Kids' Choice Awards. Boy Meets World was nominated for Favorite TV Show that year, but lost to Nickelodeon’s All That.

1999: Concert Vibes

Keep the feels going and catch the famous on-camera couple at a—wait for it— NSYNC concert. How cute are Fishel and Savage hugging backstage?

1999: Drive Me Crazy Premiere

Later that year, the Hollywood star attended the premiere of Drive Me Crazy, a romantic comedy starring Melissa Joan Hart and Adrien Grenier. Fishel toted an unexpected plus-one—her puppy, a Maltese named Anna, that she got when she turned 18.

2000: Beautiful Premiere

Rocking a flowy, waved hairstyle, see Fishel here with actor Devon Sawa. The duo attended the premiere of Beautiful, a comedy-drama starring Minnie Driver and Hallie Kate Eisenberg.

2001: AFI Film Festival

In 2001, Fishel stopped by the AFI Film Festival, which was held at the Pacific Theatre in Los Angeles. That year, the star appeared in Longshot, an action comedy that featured an A-list cast including Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Britney Spears.

2003: ABC's 50th Anniversary Special

In 2003, the actress opted to wear a sleek satin strapless gown while walking the red carpet for the ABC Television Network's 50th Anniversary Special. Fishel kept busy that year, guest appearing in an episode of Yes, Dear and starring in Dorm Daze alongside Tatyana Ali.

2006: Out with Lance Bass

Fishel smiles with NSYNC band member Lance Bass while attending a book signing party in West Hollywood. The two dated years earlier.

2008: A Planet Hollywood Honor

In 2008, Fishel was honored with a handprint ceremony at Planet Hollywood in Times Square. A year earlier, she voiced the character of Donna Goldstein in the animated action comedy The Chosen One. Other stars involved with the production were Tim Curry, star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Laura Prepon of the oh-so-popular That ‘70s Show.

2009: Sundance Film Festival

The actress posed against a colorful jukebox while attending a T-Mobile event during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival.

2009: Posing with Puppies

That same year, Fishel played with Tails of the City Animal Rescue puppies while at The Magic Castle in Hollywood. It’s a noble cause the actress has continued to support over the years.

2010: Beverly Hills Red Carpet

In 2010, Fishel couldn’t be happier in a bright lavender look at the Comcast cocktail party in Beverly Hills.

2013: American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards

In 2013, Fishel presented at the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with actor Brian Baumgartner (remember him from The Office?).

2014: Girl Meets World

The follow-up series to Boy Meets World, aptly titled Girl Meets World, launched on Disney Channel in 2014. Here, Fishel is seen on set with co-star Rowan Blanchard, who plays her daughter.

2014: Boiling Pot

With big smiles, Savage and Fishel are pictured on the red carpet at a private screening of Boiling Pot. Fishel played the lead in the 2014 crime drama.

2014: Girl Meets Dodger Stadium

The cast of Girl Meets World threw out the first pitch during a Los Angeles Dodgers game that year.

2018: American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Fishel wore a floral printed dress at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in 2018. "I cannot tell you how much animals have impacted my life, and how much, especially rescue animals, have impacted my life," Fishel shared that evening.

2018: New York Comic Con

During Comic Con in New York City, Fishel and Savage joined forces again at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel.

2020: Hallmark's Home & Family Event

Fishel stopped by one of Hallmark's events at Universal Studios in 2020. She had on a red dress and straightened her hair.

2023: Writers' Strike

In all pink, Fishel was recently photographed walking the picket line in Los Angeles to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike.

